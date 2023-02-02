BTS' Jungkook Covers Chainsaw Man Theme Song: Listen

Chainsaw Man easily was one of the biggest new anime series to arrive last year, with the first twelve episodes of the adaptation taking the world by storm not just thanks to Denji's tragic story, but the aesthetic and rocking tunes that were littered in the television show. So popular has the opening theme of the series, Kick Back by artist Kenshi Yonezu, that it has garnered the attention of a major musician as Jungkook of the K-Pop band BTS took the opportunity to cover the rocking beat.

While each episode of Chainsaw Man's first season saw the Kick Back theme ring in the individual installments, each ending theme was a different one, normally reflecting the bloody events that had transpired in the half-hour adventures. BTS, the popular K-Pop boy band that has also taken the world by storm, hasn't officially crossed over with the bloody anime franchise, though it's clear that artist Jungkook is a fan of the dynamic soundtrack. With anime fans waiting for a second-season announcement for the Studio MAPPA adaptation, perhaps BTS might have some sort of hand in creating a tune for upcoming episodes, though nothing is confirmed at this point.

Chainsaw BTS

On a recent live stream, one fan was able to capture Jungkook's take on the popular Chainsaw Man theme song, giving the opening tune his own style that has helped propel BTS up the charts in the world of music since the K-Pop group's inception:

CHAINSAW MAN OPENING BY JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/SDvurOfq5C — soft koo pics (@jksdgie) February 1, 2023

This cover release makes for good timing as BTS's new movie, "BTS Yet To Come" is currently playing in theaters for a limited release, beginning earlier this week on February 1st and ending on the 5th, with an official description of the film reading as such:

"Join RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook in this special cinematic cut, re-edited and remixed for the big screen. Watch new close-up angles and a whole new view of the entire concert, BTS Yet To Come in Busan. Featuring hit songs from across the group's career, including "Dynamite," "Butter" and "IDOL," plus the first concert performance of "Run BTS" from the group's latest album Proof. See you in cinemas around the world in this celebratory moment. Let's have fun!"

What do you think of Jungkook's rendition of Kick Back? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.