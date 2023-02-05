Chainsaw Man Announces First U.S. Box Set

Right now, Chainsaw Man part two has drawn all eyes to Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga, but there is more to the series than Asa and Denji. Of course, the series began years ago with part one, and that story has found its way to TV with a hit MAPPA anime. As you can imagine, this means interest in Chainsaw Man part one is at a high, and now the first half is getting its first box set in the United States.

Yes, that is right. Viz Media is releasing a box set for Chainsaw Man's first installment, and it will be available to purchase by the fall.

Announcement: The first arc of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man, all in one jaw-dropping box set! This box set contains the first 11 manga volumes of Chainsaw Man as well as an exclusive double-sided poster. Releases Fall 2023! pic.twitter.com/jLgl3cBj8k — VIZ (@VIZMedia) February 3, 2023

"Announcement: The first arc of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man, all in one jaw-dropping box set! This box set contains the first 11 manga volumes of Chainsaw Man as well as an exclusive double-sided poster. Releases Fall 2023," Viz Media shared with fans this week.

With 11 volumes to its name, this box set will be a must-have for fans. After all, Chainsaw Man is hard enough to find in stores as its volumes continue to sell out. If you want a surefire way to get all of part one on your shelf, this box set will do the trick. But if you cannot wait until the fall, there are other ways to pick up Chainsaw Man.

For one, the manga is ongoing under Fujimoto, so new chapters are being released weekly. Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app both share the new chapters in time with Japan's release. You can also access the manga's backlog on either site, so it has never been easier to read Chainsaw Man than it is now!

Will you be nabbing one of these box sets? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.