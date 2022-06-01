Chainsaw Man Cosplay Blows it Up With Reze’s Bomb Devil Form

One awesome Chainsaw Man cosplay is truly blowing it up with Reze the Bomb Devil! Although the original run of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga series wrapped up in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine some time ago, it’s still one of the most talked about franchises in recent memory. Helping keeping the love for the series alive is the fact that it is not really over either as Chainsaw Man is planning a full manga return with a Part 2 of the series, but also a full anime adaptation debut currently scheduled to hit some time later this year.

Part of the reason why the series has been such a continuous hit even after the end of its run was all of the major unique characters introduced throughout its pages. One of the most compelling came during the Bomb Girl arc with Reze, who was a much different kind of foe for Denji as she utilized some emotional and even romantic tactics to really get under his skin before fully revealing herself to be the Bomb Devil. Kicking off a whole new intense fight, now this cool Bomb Devil design has come to life with some awesome cosplay from artist @breezy_cos on Instagram! Check it out below:

Chainsaw Man series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has been hard at work on Part 2 of the manga, which will be launching with Shueisha’s Jump+ app when it’s ready. There has yet to be any confirmation on when the new chapters of the series will begin, however, but Fujimoto has been steadily working on the series while releasing special new one-shot manga at the same time. It will be picking up after the end of the original series and follow Denji’s needing to balance his new school life with his responsibilities as the Chainsaw Man.

But we’ll likely be seeing the anime adaptation hitting first. Produced by Studio MAPPA, there have been unfortunately very few details as to what to expect from the new series’ cast, staff, or release. It was scheduled to release some time this year, but there has been little footage or promotional materials outside of the initial announcement teaser for it. As we get closer to the end of the year, there could be a new update on the way.

But what do you think? How do you like Chainsaw Man’s manga? Where does Reze rank among your favorite foes in the series? What are you hoping to see from here debut in the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about Chainsaw Man and everything anime and manga in the comments!