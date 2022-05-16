Chainsaw Man to Stream on Crunchyroll Later This Year

✖

Chainsaw Man is one of this year's most-anticipated anime releases, and hype is already building for its release. While we don't know when exactly the show will go live, fans do know where they will be able to watch the hit. Crunchyroll has confirmed it will stream Chainsaw Man later this year, and it will be sharing a dubbed version as well.

According to Crunchyroll, Chainsaw Man will join its service later this year and be available in more than 200 countries worldwide. The show will simulcast with English subtitles as usual before an English dub is released later on. Crunchyroll is also doing dubs in Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German.

Chainsaw Man anime comes to Crunchyroll later this year! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IIKbRMPSmw — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) May 16, 2022

If you are not familiar with Chainsaw Man, the gritty series is one of manga's most popular these days. Tatsuki Fujimoto kickstarted the manga after finishing their run on Fire Punch, and Chainsaw Man has gone on to dominate book sales across the globe. The manga completed its first act in December 2020 and has been on break since. Fujimoto says he will continue Chainsaw Man this year by kicking off act two, but no formal release date has been shared yet.

Want to know more about Chainsaw Man? You can check out the anime's official synopsis for more details: "Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man"-- a man with a devil's heart."

