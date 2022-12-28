Chainsaw Man Fans Hyped But Pained Over Wait For Season 2 After Finale
Chainsaw Man Season 1 is now over. While a thrilling finale episode left fans of the anime more hyped than ever, those same fans are also preparing for a possibly long, and definitely aggravating, wait for Chainsaw Man Season 2 to arrive.
As of writing this, MAPPA has yet to officially announce Chainsaw Man Season 2. At the same time, the Chainsaw Man Season 1 finale's post-credits scene definitely set up a new arc and key series character for what is presumably a Season 2 that's in the works (otherwise, why tease it at all?).
As you will see below, Chainsaw Man fans are now bracing for the news about Season 2 to drop – and a wait that could possibly extend into 2024!
If Chainsaw Man Season 2 Ain't Here Next Week...
me @ mappa if the complete season 2 of chainsaw man isn't out by next week pic.twitter.com/8yXsVsOsV4— femme, süsser tiddies (@hottrashbabe) December 28, 2022
Chainsaw Man had anime fans so happy every week, some can't bear to face the thought of Sunday without it.prevnext
Face The Wait for Season 2
Chainsaw man last episode was great until next time to wait for season 2 pic.twitter.com/A43KenDAbn— My name is Koocha (@kiicha1) December 28, 2022
chainsaw man finale was incredible to the surprise of NO ONE. waiting for season 2 is gonna be a bitch— What Am I Doing (@a20fore) December 28, 2022
Lot of Chainsaw Man fans looking like this right about now.prevnext
Gotta Do It Now!
It wasn’t much but we at least got to see Reze in the anime 👀 Chainsaw Man better be getting a Season 2 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/CFQcQsH2ju— JLO (@JLO_QQQ) December 27, 2022
Just saw the Reze post-credit scene
NEED SEASON 2 NOW!!! #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/zQZx7kHQ4z— Dandadan Migraine (@Creatormigraine) December 27, 2022
Listen, MAPPA, if you tease us with Reze, you gotta deliver. Bring on C H A I N S A W M A N S E A S O N 2!!!!prevnext
This Is Only Gonna Get Crazier
Finished Chainsaw Man S1
Reminded me how much I actually enjoyed the cast and made me appreciate the start of the series more. Expected nothing less from Mappa when it came to animation man it was incredible as always and I can't wait for season 2 its gonna be even crazier
9/10 pic.twitter.com/K3SqFCRmKw— Myles (@25thMyles) December 27, 2022
It's W I L D to imagine that this series will only get better in Season 2.prevnext
Waiting For That Chainsaw Man Release Date
No Chainsaw Man Season 2 release date yet. pic.twitter.com/fBfX3Iu7iC— crudematters (@crudematters) December 28, 2022
Chainsaw Man fans everywhere will be streaming that "Sound of Silence" song until Season 2 gets announced.prevnext
Appreciate What We've Got!
i pray that the chainsaw man fandom gets the promised neverland season 2 treatment 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5LJUAUrmM8— asher👑 (@AttackMillack) December 24, 2022
People out here really asking for Chainsaw Man to get a remake? Have we NOT learned how much worse it can get???prevnext
Bring Back 'Chainsaw Man Tuesdays'
Love this series to death. I'm really going to miss Chainsaw Man Tuesdays. Can't wait to see the best girl in season 2 pic.twitter.com/NHJ5Zkw4x4— Mert (@ButcherOfVelen) December 27, 2022
The worst day of the week got so much better when this show was streaming.prevnext
Too Long Without Power
I'm gonna miss Power. Hopefully, season 2 doesn't take 2 years to make. #チェンソーマン| #chainsawman| #anime pic.twitter.com/qhOMAEJbZb— Zande 🇨🇩 (@ZandeKongo) December 27, 2022
We need her in our lives. Constant.prevnext
No Movie Just More
legit in fear they’re gonna announce a chainsaw man movie instead of a season 2 pic.twitter.com/lEp7WFi10P— kev kringle 🎄 (@AwestruckVox) December 17, 2022
This fan isn't looking for a Chainsaw Man anime movie – we want the full season.prevnext
Can't Rejoice About What's Coming
Yep, just finished chainsaw man.......
I am not looking forward to season 2....
Possibly being under a new studio animation team
And watching most of the cast die in horrifying agony pic.twitter.com/w9DI4RmOxs— please fire joe woods and Mike preifer right now (@mghtdltacctltr) December 28, 2022
There is P A I N on the way. IYKYK.prevnext
Shoutout to the Animators
I don't care if this sounds predictable Chainsaw Man is the best Anime of the year and my personal favorite it's a 10/10 adaption for a 10/10 Manga Fujimoto only deserved the best can't wait for season 2 and hope the animators are doing they're best to stay safe
Thank You Mappa pic.twitter.com/Yrz8gcpZfb— GinOne (@GinOne9) December 27, 2022
While we all want Chainsaw Man Season 2 like yesterday, we want the animators at MAPPA to be well off, most of all. Thanks for a great Season 1.prevnext
Don't Forget The Manga
chainsaw man anime ending tomorrow..
a VERY RARE chance but i hope we get a cour 2 or season 2 announcement soon, we still have manga ongoing so that's good ig. pic.twitter.com/JU9jIFmKJc— kira (لائبہ ) (@ayecyy) December 26, 2022
Don't want to wait for Chainsaw Man anime Season 2? Pick up the manga and get reading! New chapters are free online!prev