Chainsaw Man Fans Hyped But Pained Over Wait For Season 2 After Finale

Chainsaw Man Season 1 is now over. While a thrilling finale episode left fans of the anime more hyped than ever, those same fans are also preparing for a possibly long, and definitely aggravating, wait for Chainsaw Man Season 2 to arrive.

As of writing this, MAPPA has yet to officially announce Chainsaw Man Season 2. At the same time, the Chainsaw Man Season 1 finale's post-credits scene definitely set up a new arc and key series character for what is presumably a Season 2 that's in the works (otherwise, why tease it at all?).

As you will see below, Chainsaw Man fans are now bracing for the news about Season 2 to drop – and a wait that could possibly extend into 2024!