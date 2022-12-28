Chainsaw Man Fans Hyped But Pained Over Wait For Season 2 After Finale

By Kofi Outlaw

Chainsaw Man Season 1 is now over. While a thrilling finale episode left fans of the anime more hyped than ever, those same fans are also preparing for a possibly long, and definitely aggravating, wait for Chainsaw Man Season 2 to arrive. 

As of writing this, MAPPA has yet to officially announce Chainsaw Man Season 2. At the same time, the Chainsaw Man Season 1 finale's post-credits scene definitely set up a new arc and key series character for what is presumably a Season 2 that's in the works (otherwise, why tease it at all?). 

As you will see below, Chainsaw Man fans are now bracing for the news about Season 2 to drop – and a wait that could possibly extend into 2024! 

If Chainsaw Man Season 2 Ain't Here Next Week...

Chainsaw Man had anime fans so happy every week, some can't bear to face the thought of Sunday without it.

Face The Wait for Season 2

Lot of Chainsaw Man fans looking like this right about now.

Gotta Do It Now!

Listen, MAPPA, if you tease us with Reze, you gotta deliver. Bring on C H A I N S A W M A N S E A S O N 2!!!!

This Is Only Gonna Get Crazier

It's W I L D to imagine that this series will only get better in Season 2.

Waiting For That Chainsaw Man Release Date

Chainsaw Man fans everywhere will be streaming that "Sound of Silence" song until Season 2 gets announced.

Appreciate What We've Got!

People out here really asking for Chainsaw Man to get a remake? Have we NOT learned how much worse it can get???

Bring Back 'Chainsaw Man Tuesdays'

The worst day of the week got so much better when this show was streaming.

Too Long Without Power

We need her in our lives. Constant.

No Movie Just More

This fan isn't looking for a Chainsaw Man anime movie – we want the full season.

Can't Rejoice About What's Coming

There is P A I N on the way. IYKYK.

Shoutout to the Animators

While we all want Chainsaw Man Season 2 like yesterday, we want the animators at MAPPA to be well off, most of all. Thanks for a great Season 1.

Don't Forget The Manga

Don't want to wait for Chainsaw Man anime Season 2? Pick up the manga and get reading! New chapters are free online!

