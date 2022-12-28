Chainsaw Man Brings Back Fan-Favorite Character

Unfortunately, the time has come for anime viewers to say goodbye to Denji and his fellow Devil Hunters in Chainsaw Man for now, as the first season from Studio MAPPA has come to an end. Like the other installments of the series to date, the season finale ended with quite a bang as the battle featuring the Chainsaw Devil and Katana Man ended in bloody fashion, though the last moments of the installment had some major curveballs to keep fans satisfied until the second season eventually arrives.

Luckily for Makima's forces, Denji was able to take down Katana Man pulling out a hidden power that the Chainsaw Devil hadn't employed before, bursting a chainsaw blade from his leg to split the villain straight down the middle. Following this dynamic victory, Denji, Power, and Aki are able to take a much-needed breather as they've gone through some rough times recently as a result of their enemies. However, in the final moments of the episode, an ominous hint is revealed for the future of the anime adaptation, as Denji is presented with a mysterious door, returning to his childhood, while also being presented with a returning character who hasn't been a part of the series since episode one.

Chainsaw Pochita

In the final moments of the Chainsaw Man season finale, Denji is shown as a child, being told not to open a mysterious door by none other than Pochita, who has become the Shonen protagonist's heart and is clearly still looking out for his human master despite no longer being at his side:

🥶 Anime onlys aren’t ready for what’s behind that door. #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/lRVjTfktgr — 💀 𝐋𝐔𝐈𝐒 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 💀 (@SeaBreezeNerd) December 27, 2022

This revelation wasn't the only major bombshell that took place in the final moments of the season finale, as Chainsaw Man's anime also took the opportunity to hint at the arrival of the mysterious character known as Reze. Without going into spoiler territory, the young woman is set to play a major role should the anime adaptation return for a second season that has yet to be announced by Studio MAPPA at present. While no news has arrived regarding Denji's animated future, MAPPA has previously stated that they're on board when it comes to adapting all the works of Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto.

Do you think we'll see more of Pochita in the future of Chainsaw Man? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.