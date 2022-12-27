Chainsaw Man Releases Season Finale Ending: Watch

Chainsaw Man has now brought the massively successful first season of its anime run to an end with the newest episode, and the series has released the ending theme sequence for its finale to help celebrate! The anime taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was the most anticipated new anime release of 2022 overall, and the hype only seemed to get bigger as each new episode met many of the fans' expectations following the premiere. But after a successful run, now the anime has come to an end together with the end of the rest of the Fall 2022 anime schedule.

Chainsaw Man's first season went for broke with a special new ending theme and sequence for each of the episodes so far, and the same is for Episode 12 of its run as well. Featuring the ending theme titled "Fight son," as performed by Eve, the ending theme sequence for the season finale is a much more relaxed affair worked into the events of the episode itself as Denji, Aki, and Power relax after the intense mission that they wrapped up in the finale. You can check it out in full below:

How to Watch Chainsaw Man's Season One Finale

Chainsaw Man Episode 12 is titled "Katana vs. Chainsaw" and you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the events of the season finale as such, "Sawatari sends the 'Ghost Devil' after Hayakawa, and he's nearly killed before the 'Ghost Devil' stops and hands him a cigarette with a message from Himeno. The words inside give Hayakawa the strength to kill the 'Ghost Devil' and capture Sawatari. Meanwhile, Denji heads into his rematch with Samurai Sword. With a pull of the starter on his chest, he transforms into Chainsaw Man. And now, the last battle between Chainsaw Man and Samurai Sword has finally begun..."

You can find the entire first season streaming with Crunchyroll too, and they tease it as such, "Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."

How did you like the ending for Chainsaw Man Episode 12? Which was your favorite ending in the season overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!