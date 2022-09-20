Chainsaw Man Stars Unite for Anime's Early Premiere Overseas

Chainsaw Man will premiere its first episode this October but an event was held in Japan to give both fans, and the anime's stars, a first look at the anime adaptation being weaved together by Studio MAPPA. Luckily for Chainsaw Man fans, the voice actor who will bring Power to life, Ai Fairouz, shared a few images that see the stars celebrating the premiere's release as Denji's world is preparing to take the anime world by storm.

The Japanese voice actors that will be bringing Chainsaw Man's world to the small screen include the aforementioned Ai Fairouz as the Blood Devil Power, Kikunosuki Toya as Denji, Tomori Kusonoki as Makima, Shogo Sakata as Aki, and Shiori Izawa as Pochita. Earlier this week, new information was released when it came to the English Dub of the highly anticipated anime adaptation, with the voice actors including Ryan Colt Levy as Denji, Suzi Yeung as Makima, Sarah Widenheft as Power, and Reagan Murdock as Power. Across the board, Chainsaw Man has quite the crew of voice actors for both its English and Japanese versions.

Ai Fairouz, who also might be best known for her role as Jolyne Cujoh in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, took to her official Twitter Account to share the new photos from the Chainsaw Man premiere that see the voice actors celebrating the long-awaited arrival of the anime adaptation:

The official description for the upcoming blood anime adaptation from Crunchyroll, for those who might not be familiar with the world of Chainsaw Man, reads as such:

"Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man"--a man with a devil's heart."

Currently, Chainsaw Man's manga has continued with the second part of the series, exploring a new protagonist in the War Devil, aka high-schooler Asa Mikata.

