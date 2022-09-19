Chainsaw Man Reveals Episode Count

Chainsaw Man will be making its full anime debut next month as one of the many franchises stacked into the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the series has revealed how many episodes its premiere will be sticking around for! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series is likely the most anticipated new anime launch of the year overall, and it's hard not to see why with each new look at what fans can expect to see from the new series. With the latest update providing the most in-depth look year heading into its full premiere, now the question of how long it will be sticking around for has been answered too.

Chainsaw Man took the stage during a very exclusive world premiere event in Japan in which they announced that there will be a new ending theme song attached to each and every episode of the series. It's certainly a groundbreaking kind of announcement for an action adaptation production such as this, but the important take away from this is the fact that Chainsaw Man's first season will be running for 12 episodes in total. Meaning it will end its run at the end of the year alongside many of the other Fall seasonal releases.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Alongside the confirmation of its episode count, it was announced that new members joining the cast include Shiori Izawa as Pochita, Mariya Ise as Himeno, Karin Takahashi as Kobeni Higashiyama, Taku Yashiro as Hirokazu Arai, and Kenjiro Tsuda as Kishibe. They'll be alongside the previously confirmed cast of Kikunosuke Toya as Denji , Tomori Kusonoki as Makima, Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa, and Fairouz Ai as Power. Premiering on October 11th, Crunchyroll has also previously confirmed that they will be streaming Chainsaw Man for international fans outside of Japan.

Ryu Nakayama will be directing the new anime for studio MAPPA. Hiroshi Seko will be handling the screenplay, Kazutaka Sugiyama providing the character designs, Tatsuya Yoshihara as action director, Kiyotaka Oshiyama as devil designer, and Kensuke Ushio as composer. As for what to expect from the new series, Crunchyroll teases Chainsaw Man as such, "Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as 'Chainsaw Man'--a man with a devil's heart."

