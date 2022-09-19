Chainsaw Man Releases English Dub Trailer

Chainsaw Man is on its way at last, and the anime has had fans buzzing for some weeks now. After all, the franchise is one of the biggest in manga, and Tatsuki Fujimoto's story lends itself to animation pretty perfectly. With Studio MAPPA overseeing the whole production, Chainsaw Man has high expectations of it, and we've now been given a peek at its English dub.

The update comes from the team at Crunchyroll as the streaming service has licensed the anime. Earlier today, the company released its dubbed trailer, and it sounds like Crunchyroll is sparing no expense with this big-shot series.

As for who will star in the dub, Denji is being played by Ryan Colt Levy. The actor is known best for their work on My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission as they voiced Rody. Makima is being voiced by Suzie Yeung while Power is handled by Sarah Wiedenheft. And as for Aki, the hunter is being voiced by Reagan Murdock.

At this point, there is no firm date on how Crunchyroll will release its Chainsaw Man dub, but fans would love a same-day release. If you are going to New York Comic Con, then you will have the opportunity to see the show ahead of time. Crunchyroll will host the dub's U.S. premiere at the event just days before MAPPA releases its anime globally on October 11th.

What do you think about the dub after seeing this trailer? Will you be checking Chainsaw Man subbed or dubbed? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.