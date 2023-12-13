Chainsaw Man Creator Reveals His 2023 Recommendations

The end of the year is night, and that means plenty of lists are underway ranking the best of 2023. From film to television and music, there was plenty to celebrate this past year. Of course, some recommendations go further than others, and anime fans are always eager to hear what the creator of Chainsaw Man is buying into. So if you are one of those curious fans, Tatsuki Fujimoto has released his 2023 recommendations ahead of the new year.

Not long ago, Fujimoto published a list of movies and shows he gravitated towards this past year. From Godzilla Minus One to Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Fujimoto has a wide variety of favorites from this year, and you can read the full list below:

Movie

Godzilla Minus One



Pearl



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mayhem



The Menu



Nope



Alice to Theres no Maboroshi Koujou



Elemental



Shin Jigen! Crayon Shin-chan



The Wandering Moon



Manga

Welcome Home Alice



Prial



Blood Trail



MamaYuyu



Roca



Midori no Yokantachi



School Back



Utsukushi Kare



Anime

FLCL Shoegaze



Scott Pilgrim Takes Off



VR

Thank You For Sharing Your World



Obviously, Fujimoto watched plenty of things this year, and he read a number of titles. From his list of top manga, we know MamaYuyu has captured the artist's eye, and the same goes for titles like Blood Trail. A few anime titles also piqued his interest like FLCL Shoegaze, and even a VR title made his list courtesy of Thank You For Sharing Your World.

Of course, Fujimoto himself has landed on a number of 2023 recommendation lists. Chainsaw Man may have wrapped its anime in 2022, but the series is still pulling in followers a year later. As for the manga, Fujimoto's latest arc has been met with high praise by fans, and it has put Denji in a tough spot. After all, the hybrid devil is trying to leave life behind as Chainsaw Man, but the impending apocalypse is threatening to drag Denji's alter ego back to life.

If you have not checked out Fujimoto's work, Chainsaw Man is available to read on the Shonen Jump app. As for the anime, Chainsaw Man season one is streaming on Crunchyroll. So for more information on Fujimoto's hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man – Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think about Fujimoto's recommendations this year? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!