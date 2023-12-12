Chainsaw Man Creator Professes His Love for Pearl

Chainsaw Man might be a shonen series, but it has enough blood, gore, and terrifying creatures to easily be considered a horror series. As the Chainsaw Devil continues to slash devils in his manga series, the anime adaptation has yet to reveal when it will return if ever. In one of the latest volumes of Chainsaw Man's manga, mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto has revealed his adoration of the movie "Pearl", the prequel to X that dove into the life of the nefarious, elderly slasher villain.

X on its own quickly was regarded by fans and critics alike as one of the best horror movies of 2022. Distributed by A24, the slasher flick was created by filmmaker Ti West, and saw a surprising follow-up that was released the same year. Pearl took the opportunity to explore the titular character in her younger years, documenting the events that saw the young woman become a flat-out homicidal serial killer. Luckily, West isn't done with this universe as a third movie to round out the trilogy will arrive in 2024 and will once again see Mia Goth return, though not as the titular Pearl. Taking on her role from X, Goth will once again play Maxine.

Chainsaw Pearl

In volume 16 of Chainsaw Man's manga, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto took the opportunity to shortly, but sweetly, sing the praises of the horror movie. While Pearl had its fair share of blood and gore, the movie was also a cerebral thriller that followed along with Goth's character as she saw her dreams dashed before her. Fujimoto took the chance to also include Bucky the Chicken Devil ins his review, a devil that became a fan favorite despite his short time in the series.

Tatsuki Fujimoto's author comment from Chainsaw Man Vol. 16:



“I love Pearl!” pic.twitter.com/x3G1hoZWMs — Kumi (@D_Kumii) December 3, 2023

Chainsaw Man's first season of its anime adaptation was brought to life by Studio MAPPA, whose dance card has been quite full for 2023. While a second season has yet to be confirmed, many anime fans are crossing their fingers that this year's Jump Festa might reveal new information about Denji's future in the anime world.

Do you think we'll one day see a live-action take on Denji and the world of Chainsaw Man? Do you think MaXXXine will live up to its predecessors?