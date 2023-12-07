2024 Saturn Award Nominees Include Chainsaw Man and More

The Saturn Awards might be a North American institution, but the event from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films hasn't been shy about paying homage to projects that arrived from Japan. Such is the case with the upcoming 51st Annual Saturn Awards as Denji and his fellow Devil Hunters have been nominated. Chainsaw Man was one of the biggest new anime series introduced in 2022 and it goes to show how the bloody shonen series' influence has grown.

Chainsaw Man first debuted in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018, and has followed Denji as he attempted to use his powers as the Chainsaw Devil to simply live a normal life and find a significant other. Following the traumatic events that ended Chainsaw Man's first storyline, Denji is now sharing the spotlight with new protagonist Asa Mitaka. Asa is a high schooler like Denji and much like Denji, Mitaka has struck a bargain with a devil to gain some wild abilities. Now sharing her body with the War Devil, Mitaka finds herself attempting to survive her devil-filled world as she crosses paths with the Chainsaw Devil on more than one occasion. Unfortunately, it might be some time before we see Asa make her debut in the anime adaptation.

Chainsaw Man Slashes His Way To The Saturn Awards

Studio MAPPA's Chainsaw Man anime adaptation was nominated for "Best Animated Television Series or Special" for the upcoming Saturn Awards. Alongside Denji's anime series, the Chainsaw Devil is joined by the likes of the Man of Steel, Harley Quinn, and the animated adventures of the Federation. You can check out the list of nominees below,

Chainsaw Man

Gremlins: Secrets of Mogwai

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Harley Quinn

My Adventures with Superman

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

At present, MAPPA hasn't revealed any news when it comes to a potential second season for Chainsaw Man. To see if Denji is able to win the Saturn Award, the winners will be revealed next year on February 4th.

Who do you want to see win the Saturn Awards? Do you think we'll see news on a Chainsaw Man second season revealed this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.

Via Deadline