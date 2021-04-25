Chainsaw Man Creator Gives New Update on Anime

✖

If you have not checked out Chainsaw Man just yet, then you should know you are missing out. The hit series brought the manga's first section to an end last year, and fans are patiently awaiting its return. Of course, that isn't even to mention the anime that is on the way. Now, the story's creator is commenting on the anime, and it seems like Tatsuki Fujimoto is hyped for the show to go live.

Recently, the artist spoke with Anime News Network about his recent success and the future of Chainsaw Man. It was there Fujimoto addresses the series' anime, and Fujimoto admits he feels very comfortable with the team working on the show.

(Photo: Kodansha)

“I talked to the people handling the [Chainsaw Man] anime. I felt that they were people I could feel comfortable leaving things to, so I don’t have any worries whatsoever. I love anime, but I don’t have any experience in making it, so I am leaving it all to them," Fujimoto shared.

As you can imagine, this update is a good update for fans to hear. The anime adaptation game can be a tricky one, and it becomes dicier when a series tackles violent themes. Chainsaw Man is the perfect balance of gory battles and quiet self-exploration. This is hard to capture on screen after a manga has done it so beautifully, but Fujimoto feels confident the team at MAPPA can do it.

Of course, MAPPA Studios has quite the resume on its list. In the past year, the studio has risen in reputation given its works on The God of High School, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Attack on Titan. Now, Chainsaw Man is set to be the studio's next big hit, and fans are eager to see how the gig goes. And if Fujimoto is right, the show will meet our expectations and then some!

If you haven't checked out Chainsaw Man just yet, you can do so now if you'd like. The manga is licensed by Viz Media overseas, so you can find the manga in stores. And if you want to check out the most recent chapters, the manga's entire library is available through Viz Media's digital vault.

How hyped are you for the anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man? Are you all caught up on the series so far...?