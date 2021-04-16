Studio MAPPA 10th Anniversary Event Hints At Chainsaw Man Sneak Peek

✖

Studio MAPPA is continuing to make a name for itself in the world of anime, having completed the first half of the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan, as well as wrapping the first season of the anime adaptation of the popular Shonen series in Jujutsu Kaisen. To celebrate the tenth anniversary of the creation of the animation studio, it seems as if the anime creators might be hinting that a first look at the anime adaptation for the gonzo franchise known as Chainsaw Man, which has become one of the most popular mangas without the benefit of a tv series.

For those that might not be familiar, Chainsaw Man is a story that follows the young man Denji, a man living hand to mouth while simultaneously working as a hitman for the mob. With his tiny dog Pochita having the ability to sprout a chainsaw from its body, Denji eventually finds himself fusing with his pooch and enters into a world of devils where he uses his chainsaw powers to cut down demonic forces while attempting to hilariously navigate everyday life. MAPPA has yet to release any footage from the highly anticipated adaptation, but it seems as if that might change this June.

The Official Twitter Account for Chainsaw Man shared details about the stage event for Studio MAPPA's tenth anniversary, which might be our first chance to witness how the animation studio will be bringing to life the surreal adventures of Denji and his fellow devil hunters:

Fans of Studio MAPPA were heartbroken when it was announced that the fourth season of Attack On Titan would be split into two parts, with the final episodes beginning to release in early 2022. Needless to say, Chainsaw Man will be in good company when the anime adaptation is revealed.

