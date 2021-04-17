Chainsaw Man Reveals Release Date for First Trailer

✖

Chainsaw Man has revealed when we'll be seeing the first trailer for its big anime debut! When Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series ended its run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine late last year, it came with several major announcements for the future of the franchise. Rather than come to an end completely like many fans were already surprised to see, Chainsaw Man surprised fans even further with the announcement that not only will the manga be continuing with a second part in a completely different magazine but will be debuting its anime adaptation.

We have not gotten much in terms of concrete updates since it was initially announced to be in the works last December, but soon we'll be seeing much more of Chainsaw Man as the franchise revealed when we'll be able to see the first trailer. During a special panel celebrating Studio MAPPA's tenth anniversary, we'll get our very first trailer for this new anime:

As part of the MAPPA STAGE 2021 -10th Anniversary- event on June 27th in Japan, Chainsaw Man will be holding a special stage featuring editor for the manga Shihei Rin and MAPPA president Manabu Otsuka. It's been confirmed that part of this talk will feature the debut of the very first trailer for the anime series, so fans have quite a lot to look forward to this coming June.

There have been scarce details about the anime debut of the series outside of it being produced by Studio MAPPA, so hopefully this talk will reveal much more about the anime than just its first trailer. There also has yet to be a release date or window confirmed for the new anime just yet, so cross your chainsaws that we'll get some definitive answers to at least some of these questions this June!

Studio MAPPA has a wild schedule these days, so what do you think? What are you hoping to see from Chainsaw Man's first trailer? Excited to finally see this new anime in action this Summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!