Chainsaw Man's Creator Pitches the Perfect Avengers Crossover

If you have not heard of Chainsaw Man, then you are missing out on quite the series. Tatsuki Fujimoto took readers by storm when his most recent manga debuted, and its cult following has turned Chainsaw Man into a full-fledged hit. Of course, this means Fujimoto has big plans in store for the series, and his most recent plea has fans imagining a cross between Chainsaw Man and... The Avengers?

Yes, you did read that right. Recently, Fujimoto did an interview with Anime News Network, and he opened up about his creative process. In the end, Fujimoto was given a chance to share a message with fans overseas, and it was there the artist pitched his Marvel Cinematic Universe idea.

(Photo: Viz Media)

"Put Chainsaw Man in Avengers! Like in an R-18 category," he said. And if it was up to us, this crossover would already exist - no problem.

Of course, it is hard to imagine such a mash-up happening for real. The Avengers have toed into some gnarly situations, but Chainsaw Man is on another level when it comes to gore. Sure, guys like Captain America could deal with the manga's intensity, but it would be best for the Avengers to stick to what they know. When it comes to devils, Denji is the one who should be on the battlefield, and we'll leave it at that.

If you are not caught up on Chainsaw Man, you will want to get acquainted ASAP. The manga can be found on Viz Media with a subscription, and it will be coming to TV soon. An anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man is in the works under MAPPA Studios these days.

What do you think about Fujimoto's plea? Would this Avengers crossover really work or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.