Chihayafuru Season 3 Shares New Poster, Release Window

Many major anime franchise have been making their return lately, and one of the bigger hits fans have been waiting to see more of is Chihayafuru. Originally slated for a release as part of the Spring 2019 anime season, the third season return of the anime was unfortunately hit with a major delay with production eyeing a completion closer to Fall 2019 than Spring.

But now it seems like things are in full swing as to go along with the new teaser trailer, Chihayafuru confirmed an October 2019 release window for Season 3 along with sharing a brand new poster. You can find them below!

Produced by Studio Madhouse, Morio Asaka will be returning to direct the third season currently scheduled for two cours of episodes. The main cast of Asami Seto as Chihaya Ayase, Mamoru Miyano as Taichi Mashima, and Yoshimasa Hosoya as Arata Wataya all return for the new season along with the also confirmed to return Tooru Nara as Yusei Nishida, Ai Kayano as Kanade Oe, Tsubasa Yonaga as Tsutomu Komano, Megumi Han as Sumire Hanano, and Miyu Irino as Akihiro Tsukuba.

Not all cast members will be returning, unfortunately, as both Unsho Ishizuka and Toshiko Fujita have passed away. Kenta Miyake and Yoshino Ohtori have joined the cast in their stead as Dr. Harada and Taeko Miyauchi respectively. 99RadioService returns from the previous seasons to perform the new opening theme, “COLORFUL,” and Band Harassment has been tapped to perform the ending theme song “Hitomebore.”

Originally created by Yuki Suetsugo for Kodansha’s Be Love magazine in 2007, Chihayafuru has printed more than 21 million volumes in Japan. The first two seasons of the series ran for 50 episodes from 2011-2013, and can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series for a home video release in the United States and they describe the series as such:

“Chihaya Ayase is a beautiful and headstrong young woman with a passion for karuta, a card game inspired by classical Japanese poetry. As a child, Chihaya was introduced to the game by a quiet, gifted transfer student named Arata, and she was instantly drawn to it. Now in high school and reunited with her childhood friend Taichi, Chihaya dreams of finding Arata and the three resuming their love of karuta, only to discover that Arata has quit the game due to personal reasons. Determined not to let Arata’s passion go to waste, Chihaya and Taichi form the Mizusawa High School Karuta Club, where they learn that in karuta – as in life – working toward your dreams is the key to winning, even when what you want seems just out of reach.”