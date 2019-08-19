Chihayafuru Season 3 to Hold Special Screening at Crunchyroll Expo

2019 has already seen several major anime franchises make their return for a brand new season, and one fans have been waiting to see more of is Chihayafuru. The third season of the series was initially scheduled to premiere earlier this year, but was delayed and will now finally launch as part of the increasingly competitive Fall 2019 anime season in October. But some lucky fans will get to see the third season before its official premiere.

Crunchyroll has announced that they will be debuting the third season of Chihayafuru during a special screening panel at Crunchyroll Expo 2019. Taking place at the CRX 2019 Theater during the convention on August 31st, fans will screen the new season with producer Toshio Nakatani in attendance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For everyone not attending the special screening, Chihayafuru 3 will be making its official debut on October 22nd. Crunchyroll has confirmed they have licensed the season for an English language release, too. Produced by Studio Madhouse, Morio Asaka will be returning to direct the third season currently scheduled for two cours of episodes

Many of the cast members from the first two seasons have been confirmed to be returning and include the likes of Asami Seto as Chihaya Ayase, Mamoru Miyano as Taichi Mashima, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Arata Wataya, Tooru Nara as Yusei Nishida, Ai Kayano as Kanade Oe, Tsubasa Yonaga as Tsutomu Komano, Megumi Han as Sumire Hanano, and Miyu Irino as Akihiro Tsukuba.

Originally created by Yuki Suetsugo for Kodansha’s Be Love magazine in 2007, Chihayafuru has printed more than 21 million volumes in Japan. The first two seasons of the series ran for 50 episodes from 2011-2013, and can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series for a home video release in the United States and they describe the series as such:

“Chihaya Ayase is a beautiful and headstrong young woman with a passion for karuta, a card game inspired by classical Japanese poetry. As a child, Chihaya was introduced to the game by a quiet, gifted transfer student named Arata, and she was instantly drawn to it. Now in high school and reunited with her childhood friend Taichi, Chihaya dreams of finding Arata and the three resuming their love of karuta, only to discover that Arata has quit the game due to personal reasons. Determined not to let Arata’s passion go to waste, Chihaya and Taichi form the Mizusawa High School Karuta Club, where they learn that in karuta – as in life – working toward your dreams is the key to winning, even when what you want seems just out of reach.”