China Reportedly Cracking Down on Anime Cosplayers

With the growing popularity of anime, it should come as no surprise that fans looking to bring these characters to life via cosplay have also grown in recent years. At numerous conventions and various other events, cosplayers will routinely create some dazzling displays when it comes to the anime world. China potentially appears to be looking to put the kibosh on any future cosplay endeavors as the nation has proposed a law that might see its citizens no longer able to don anime apparel.

As a part of a new security bill that was proposed by Chinese lawmakers earlier this month, the "Law on Penalties for Administration of Public Security" will add a line that might make cosplaying illegal in certain circumstances. A particular clause in the law stated that citizens could not wear clothing that "hurt the feelings of the Chinese nation", which was expanded upon with a definition stating any attire might be banned if it "jeopardized Chinese national spirit or hurt the national feelings." While the law does not specifically state that anime cosplay would be outlawed, many commentators see the proposed amendment as a byproduct of Japan's recent release of nuclear wastewater into the sea.

(Photo: Cloverworks)

Will Cosplay Cease to Exist in China?

In a recent video from Fuji TV, a conflict was shown between a Chinese public park employee and those wearing "Tang Dynasty" costumes. The park employee had reportedly asked them to leave the park due to their attire resembling "Japanese clothing". While China does have anime conventions of its own, it will be interesting to see if the proposed law will have an effect on the nation's future in the anime world.

Earlier this year, a co-founder of Studio MAPPA, Masao Maruyama, stated that China could very well overtake Japan in the anime business in the future. Explaining his thoughts, Maruyama had this to say, "In Japan, people are no longer trained in animation. The only reason China hasn't quite caught up with Japan yet is because of a bunch of restrictions imposed on free expression there. If more freedom is unleashed, Japan will be overtaken in no time." With MAPPA's expansive anime roster, Maruyama can certainly be called an expert in the medium.

Do you think cosplay might be outlawed in China in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and cosplay.

Via iNews