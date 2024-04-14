Civil War Tops Box Office Upon Opening as Godzilla x Kong Crosses $400 Million

The numbers are in for the weekend box office, and it seems like Civil War made a big push with audiences. The new A24 feature topped the domestic box office with a record opening of $25.7 million USD. And for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the weekend total pushed the blockbuster over $400 million grossed at the global office.

Thanks to the updated totals, we know Civil War led the domestic box office upon opening with a clear win. Not only did the $25+ debut give A24 Studios its first number one opening, but it also marked the company's highest-grossing opening to date. So far, Civil War has yet to debut in any global market outside of the United Kingdom. Experts are curious to see how the movie holds up given its western-centric plot, but so far, things are looking good for the Alex Garland project.

As for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, its third week in theaters grossed nearly $16 million domestically. To date, the movie has earned $157.9 million at home, and its global pull is even higher. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has grossed more than $250 million internationally, and that has pushed the movie beyond the $400 million tentpole. Given the movie's budget was under $200 million, you can see why the MonsterVerse is on a high these days. Not long ago, Apple TV+ confirmed it will expand its vision for the franchise. In the wake of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the show has been ordered a second season, and Apple TV+ says it is developing new spin offs for the MonsterVerse.

When it comes to the rest of the box office's domestic hauls, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire brought in $5.8 million this weekend while Kung Fu Panda 4 stuck it out with $5.5 million. The top eight finished out with Dune 2, Monkey Man, The First Omen, and The Long Game.

