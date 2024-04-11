Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2, New Spin-Offs Announced

It's official! The success of the MonsterVerse isn't just limited to theaters. While Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire makes waves at the box office, the team at Apple TV+ is doing its own thing. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season two is getting a second season, and Apple TV+ also wants more spin offs.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season two is officially a go. The team at Apple TV+ is also working behind the scenes to pitch new spin-off series set within the MonsterVerse.

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has left an indelible imprint on the hearts, minds and imaginations of audiences around the world," Morgan Wandell, head of international development for Apple TV+, shared in a new statement "We couldn't be more excited for viewers to not only have the chance to experience even more thrills in season two, but to embark on epic, new journeys in the franchise, as we expand Legendary's Monsterverse."

Of course, fans of the MonsterVerse is feeling good about this update. The franchise got its start in 2014 to solid success with Gareth Edwards' Godzilla, and it has been winding along ever since. In 2021, the MonsterVerse made a box office stand with Godzilla vs Kong that helped revive the box office during its pandemic low. It didn't take long for Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery to order a sequel, and it has since grossed more than $350 million globally.

As for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, its first season was a resounding hit with critics and fans. So for those wanting to know more about the live-action drama, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

