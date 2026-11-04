Classic Romantic Fantasy Creator Returns With New Anime After 11 Years – Watch First Look Trailer

The creator behind a classic romantic fantasy anime series is coming back with a new anime after 11 long years, and the first look has been revealed at what fans can expect from the new project. Julietta Suzuki has made waves with fans in all sorts of ways with a number of major releases over the years, but their arguably biggest work has been with Kamisama Kiss. But now Suzuki’s latest manga series has confirmed that it’s now working on its own anime adaptation next.

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Julietta Suzuki’s Otaku Vampire’s Love Bite originally hit the pages of Hakusensha’s Hana to Yume magazine back in 2022, and now it has been officially confirmed that the franchise will be making its jump to screens with a TV anime next. Licensed for an English language release with Viz Media, and to celebrate the new anime’s release, you can check out the first look trailer and teaser poster for Otaku Vampire’s Love Bite below.

Otaku Vampire’s Love Bite Announces New Anime

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Otaku Vampire’s Love Bite has now confirmed it’s working on a new anime series, but unfortunately has not revealed much concrete information as to what to expect from its debut. No release window or date has been announced for the series as of this time, nor have any production staff, studio, or voice cast revealed. Outside of the fact that Viz Media has licensed the anime for an English language release when it hits in the future, there’s not much to go on for it at this time. But Viz Media is releasing the manga’s physical volumes.

As for what to expect from Otaku Vampire’s Love Bite, the series focuses on a vampire named Hina. She had spent decades as a shut-in before deciding to move to Japan in order to fully pursue her nerdy hobbies. When she meets her neighbor Kyuta, she discovers that he surprisingly looks just like her favorite character she often obsesses over. Making matters even more interesting is that Kyuta’s blood is irresistible to vampires, and all sorts of wacky shenanigans pop up when they start crowding around him. Given Kamisama Kiss‘ own success, fans could hope to see the same here.

Will Otaku Vampire’s Love Bite Be an Anime Hit?

©Julietta Suzuki, HAKUSENSHA/Otaku Vampire’s Love Bite Project

Otaku Vampire’s Love Bite could have the potential to be the next big thing when it hits. Kamisama Kiss remains one of the most popular anime from the 2010s even over a decade after its original release, and you can find it streaming on platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix in the meantime. But it’s because it scratched a fantasy romance itch that fans couldn’t find elsewhere, and there’s a chance the same could be said here with this new series. Especially if it manages to tap into that same 2010s vibe that Julietta Suzuki’s other franchises have.

Vampire anime series are a dime a dozen, and many of them often have these romantic hooks at the center. But this one takes a different angle with its nerdy main character, and there’s a chance we’ll see all sorts of romantic misunderstandings and more when it hits. Are you curious about Otaku Vampire’s Love Bite? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!