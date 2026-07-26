Crunchyroll Finally Streams a Classic Anime’s Missing Episodes After 13 Years

13 years after they originally released, Crunchyroll has finally locked down an official streaming release for a classic anime’s episodes that were previously exclusive to Japan. This Summer has been a wild one for the streaming service as they have kicked off a new wave of anime releases this month for the Summer 2026 anime schedule. But while all of these new shows have been getting a ton of attention, there are unfortunately a few classic offerings that have since disappeared from the streaming platform due to expiring licenses and more.

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While there are a few classic anime franchises that have been removed from Crunchyroll this month due to expiring licenses, there are thankfully a few surprise additions that are surely going to excite fans of the platform’s classic library. Crunchyroll has launched a few special episodes for Kamisama Kiss that were previously only exclusive to Japan, and first hit shelves in the region beginning way back in 2013. With five specials now available, it’s going to be a blast from the past.

Kamisama Kiss’ Missing Specials Now Streaming With Crunchyroll After Over 10 Years

Courtesy of Hakusensha

As revealed by Crunchyroll’s official social media, there are five “new” Kamisama Kiss specials now officially streaming with the platform. These are five OAD (original anime disc) episodes that were originally bundled with volumes of the manga in Japan, and had been exclusive to that region until now. Beginning with “The God Gets Dumped / The God Goes to a Hot Spring” which launched all the way back in 2013, fans of the classic romance series have been eager to see these for quite a while. Here’s a breakdown of the new specials and when they first released in Japan.

“The God Gets Dumped / The God Goes to a Hot Spring” – 2013

“The God Leaps into the Past” – 2015

“The Fox Falls in Love” – 2015

“The God Becomes a Bride” – 2016

“The God Brings Them Back” – 2016

Given that it’s been 11 years since Kamisama Kiss originally ended without any sign of a third season in sight, this is likely going to be a fun watch for fans who want a dose of nostalgia. The specials are currently only available in the original Japanese language release with English subtitles as of this time, however.

What’s So Great About Kamisama Kiss?

Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Julietta Suzuki’s Kamisama Kiss first made its debut with Hakusensha’s Hana to Yume magazine back in 2008, and ran for a near decade before it came to an end. Though fans are likely more familiar with the anime release that came shortly before the series wrapped up its story. The series sparks a surprise romance when a young girl is forced into the streets after being buried in gambling debt, and meets a Yokai at a shrine. And fans have been falling in love ever since.

You can now check out Kamisama Kiss‘ original anime run streaming with platforms such as Crunchyroll and Netflix in the meantime, and it’s a classic romance that scratches an itch that’s funny enough a lot more prevalent now compared to when it first released. It’d likely be a much bigger franchise these days, so maybe a revival would be a good idea fo the series’ future?

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