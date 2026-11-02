10 Best Anime to Watch on Netflix in November 2026

The Fall 2026 anime season kicked off last month, and all major platforms, including Netflix, have released exciting new shows for fans across the globe. Crunchyroll by far has the biggest anime lineup, just like every other quarter, with new weekly releases to keep fans busy for the rest of the year. The largest anime streaming platform in the world always releases almost all of the new seasonal shows, and this time is no different. However, Crunchyroll isn’t the only platform bringing new shows and sequels for fans. Just like every other season, Netflix will be expanding its library with newer shows for fans.



Netflix has been venturing into the anime industry for the past few years and expanding its library almost every month. There’s no doubt that when it comes to anime, Netflix’s library isn’t nearly as expansive as Crunchyroll’s, but each show and movie is unique in every way possible. Thanks to the platform expanding its anime library, fans now have a huge range of exciting shows and movies to choose from. With the start of a new month, a brand new watchlist is just as necessary if you want to unwind during the breaks, especially when it’s the weekend. These anime series and movies will be perfect for you to watch this November.

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10) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Image Courtesy of Studio Trigger

After making fans wait for four years, this sci-fi hit returned with a brand new season on October 20th. After a successful debut, the anime continues to explore the animated world of Night City. The second season fleshed out the universe that first started with CD Projekt Red’s video game, Cyberpunk 2077. Although the first season had a fairly conclusive ending, the latest season heads in a new direction as it not only focuses on Night City’s residents and this futuristic setting, but the Edgerunner class will make a return. Instead of centering around David, an aspiring Edgerunner, the sequel season follows Weak Kingsley, who has long since become a legend of Night City. Weak has been living mostly without the technology that brought him to the top of the food chain, but he gets dragged back into the world he once left behind.

9) Castlevania

Image Courtesy of Powerhouse Animation Studios

Netflix’s Castlevania is often listed among one of the greatest video game adaptations of all time. Thanks to the exceptional anime and storytelling, the animation series opened the door for many other entries that have been created for the platform ever since its debut. Exclusive only to the platform, the anime is perfect for fans who love thrillers centering around vampires. While Nocturne was a worthy follow-up to the four-season-long series, it couldn’t beat the original in terms of its character development, fight scenes, and storytelling. The Castlevania animated series proved that Netflix was adept at not only creating spectacular video game adaptations, but it was able to present a fresh new take on a familiar world while staying true to the source material. The first adaptation was granted four seasons to wrap the story of Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard, and the future of Nocturne also looks bright since a Season 3 is already in the works.

8) A Whisker Away

Image Courtesy of Studio Colorido

A Whisker Away may not have the attention it deserves, but its gorgeous visuals and captivating storytelling take you down a fantasy lane. The movie blends a whimsical fantasy premise with a genuine, emotional look at adolescent struggles that any Ghibli fan would fall in love with. Not to mention that Studio Colorido really outdid itself with the animation and a vibrant J-pop score by Yorushika. The story follows a high school girl, Miyo Sasaki, who doesn’t hide her annoyance at her stepmother attempting to connect with her. While she tries her best to find some respite from her personal issues, she decides to take to latching onto schoolmate Kento Hinode both in and out of school. After suddenly finding a way to turn into a cat, Miyo unexpectedly begins to get closer to him. However, when she realizes she could lose her humanity completely, she is forced to make a difficult choice.

7) Love Through a Prism

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

This original anime is written by Yoko Kamio, the renowned shojo creator best known for creating acclaimed series such as Boys Over Flowers, Cat Street, Matsuri Special, and many more. Produced by WIT Studio, the anime released 20 episodes in January this year, setting a new standard for romance series. The story follows Lili Ichijouin, who traveled all the way from Japan to enroll in the prestigious Saint Thomas Art Academy. Due to the pressure from her parents, she has no choice but to strive for the top of her class if she wants to continue her studies. The gorgeous visuals and the 1990s setting make the story worth your while as it follows the characters, their struggles, and how they overcome them. Apart from the main characters, the anime doesn’t shy away from putting the side characters into the spotlight, giving them enough plot relevance.

6) My Happy Marriage

Image Courtesy of Kinema Citrus

October was an exciting month for My Happy Marriage fans since the anime returned with three special episodes. Although there hasn’t been a confirmation for a third season so far, these special episodes are more than enough to keep fans busy for a while. The first season premiered in July 2023, and it immediately became a fan favorite thanks to its historical setting with gorgeous animation, captivating story, and intriguing characters. While the first season sets up the premise and the relationship between the main couple, the story in Season 2 gets even more intense as it focuses on Miyo, who comes to terms with her lineage and the Dream Sight Maiden. Not only has she gained more confidence thanks to the support of those around her, but she’s also able to use her ability quite well. The latest season was a roller coaster of emotions, but the story from this point will be full of more challenges for the couple as they find themselves in the middle of politics and power struggles.

5) Kamisama Kiss

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Netflix is also home to this beloved Shojo classic, which still didn’t get the anime sequel it deserved. The story follows a high school girl, Nanami Momozono, who is forced into the streets due to her father’s gambling debts. However, after a fateful encounter with a mysterious man, she ends up living in his shrine. Things turn even more chaotic when the man turns out to be a god who abandoned his Shrine and his familiar for an unknown reason. Despite the challenges in front of her, Nanami is determined to do whatever it takes to fulfill her duty so she can finally find a place she belongs. Kamisama Kiss is another series that hasn’t released a third season in over ten years, and it may never will, especially since the manga also concluded in 2016 with no hopes for the anime’s continuation.

4) Dandelion

Image Courtesy of Studio NAZ

Before Gintama was serialized, Hideaki Sorachi worked on a one-shot manga following completely different characters in a different setting than his acclaimed series. The one-shot, titled Dandelion, was published in 2002 and was later added to the first volume of Gintama after the manga’s debut in 2003 in Japan. 24 years after the debut of Dandelion, Netflix picked up this forgotten one-shot for an anime adaptation with seven episodes. Since the one-shot is only a short story, the animation studio, Studio NAZ, added plenty of original scenes to cover everything in seven episodes. The story takes place in a world where Angels associated with the Send-Off Department of the Japanese Angel Federation help earthbound spirits to move on to the afterlife. Tetsuo Tanba and Misaki Kurogane are two such angels tasked with tracking down Earthbound spirits, a term used to describe souls unable to move on and find peace, but these missions are often more challenging than they bargain for.

3) Great Pretender

Image Courtesy of Wit Studio

Great Pretender is one of the many original anime that didn’t get nearly as much attention as it deserved. The anime was released on the platform back in 2020 and eventually released a sequel season and a spin-off. The story centers around a con man, Makoto Edumara, who is living in Japan when he meets his match, Laurent Thierry, a French con man who easily swindles Makoto, prompting the man to become obsessed with his skill and talent for crime. The series is known for its stellar animation and striking visuals with action-packed sequences and an overall fun vibe that makes it an enjoyable show you’ll easily get hooked on. The story moves at a quick pace where there’s never a dull moment with the character arcs. It’s perfect for fans who love crime shows with a blend of comedy and complex characters, especially stories centering around heists.

2) Chainsmoker Cat

Image courtesy of Bibury Animations Studio

Netflix doesn’t shy away from exploring all kinds of bizarre and mature series for fans that most streaming services would prefer to stay away from. Chainsmoker Cat was released this July as part of the Summer 2026 anime lineup, and it caught the attention of fans for both the right and wrong reasons. Hardly any anime series portrays such a realistic depiction of depression in an uncomfortable way. The anime is based on an underrated manga written and illustrated by Nyannyan Factory, as it takes place in a world where anthropomorphic creatures and humans coexist in peace. The story centers around a cat girl named Yaniko Sato is heavily addicted to smoking, so much so that she spends every penny on cigarettes. While Chainsmoker Cat may seem like a comedy at first glance, it instead focuses on complex adult hardships as it tackles the sensitive themes of loneliness and depression.

1) Delicious in Dungeon

Image Courtesy of Studio Trigger

Delicious in Dungeon is probably the biggest fantasy on Netflix right now, and it’s all set to return with a second season in October 2027. This epic adventure story focuses on Laios Touden, a young knight and an adventurer whose spellcasting sister sacrificed herself to save him and his party from a red dragon. Unwilling to let his sister be digested by the monster, he decides to raid the dungeon once again and do whatever it takes to survive inside the brutal place, even if it means eating monster meat. Accompanied by a small party of trusted allies, Laios explores the delicacies it has to offer. The first season adapted 52 chapters of the manga in 24 episodes, concluding the Sixth Floor Arc with a major cliffhanger. Since the manga has a total of 97 chapters, the second season might be the last if the animation has the same episode count as the first season.

Do you agree with our picks – or have an anime in mind that you want to add here? Share your recommendations in the comments below.