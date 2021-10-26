Clifford The Big Red Dog Taps Into Godzilla for Halloween Costume

While giant monster fans are waiting to see what the future holds for the current king of the monsters, Godzilla, but this fall will see the arrival of another large beast in Clifford The Big Red Dog from Paramount Pictures, with the crimson canine recently sharing his Halloween costume that pays homage to the lizard king. While there has never been an official crossover between Clifford and Godzilla, it’s clear that the two giant creatures have entered one another’s worlds in a few different ways, both officially and with a number of fan creations.

Clifford The Big Red Dog was originally supposed to release earlier this fall in September, but was delayed as a result of the Delta Variant of the coronavirus pandemic, with COVID-19 pushing the film back almost a year from its first release date. Presenting a live-action story that brings the classic canine to life using computer-generated animation, the feature-length film is set to release on November 10th, with the studio responsible releasing it in both theaters and streaming on Paramount Plus. With the big red dog first arriving in 1963 in a Children’s book that has since spawned countless follow-ups, it will be interesting to see how the story translates to the big screen.

The Official Twitter Account for Clifford The Big Red Dog shared the upcoming iteration of the crimson canine sporting his Halloween costume, paying homage to the current king of the monsters that was able to defeat King Kong in a one-on-one fight earlier this year in their titanic crossover movie by Legendary Pictures:

Of COURSE Clifford is a kaiju for Halloween. What’s your pet dressing up as? Make your costumed pet as big as Clifford with Clifford-Size Your Pet and share with #CliffordHalloween for a chance to win a special surprise from #KONGDogToys! Try now: https://t.co/w1KmeDxZna pic.twitter.com/XYBrt5v9So — Clifford the Big Red Dog (@CliffordMovie) October 25, 2021

If you’re unfamiliar with Clifford The Big Red Dog and his upcoming movie, the official description from Paramount reads as such:

“In Clifford The Big Red Dog, Emily (Big Little Lies’ Darby Camp) struggles to fit in both at home and at school, but that all changes when she meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little red puppy – a puppy that she never anticipated waking up to find turned into a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. David Alan Grier stars in the film and other cast members include Izaac Wang, Paul Rodriguez, Tony Hale, Russell Peters, Kenan Thompson, and Rosie Perez.”