Clifford the Big Red Dog Movie Reveal Is Making Fans Uncomfortable

On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures revealed the first official look at the upcoming Clifford the Big Red Dog movie, giving fans the best look yet at the iconic children's story character and while the titular dog is definitely big and definitely red, fans aren't so sure about how the beloved character looks. After the first look hit the internet on Wednesday, fans took to social media with a wide variety of thoughts on the matter -- including quite a few that were more than a bit uncomfortable with how the beloved pup looks.

Set for release on November 5, 2021 -- the film was originally expected for the 2020 holiday season -- Clifford the Big Red Dog stars Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, Kenan Thompson, Paul Rodriguez, Rosie Perez, John Cleese, and David Alan Grier. The live-action adaptation brings to life the series of beloved children's books by Norman Bridwell, which have been the subject of a number of animated adaptations over the years.

It’s here: your very first look at Clifford The Big Red Dog! #CliffordMovie hits theatres next year, but today we’re celebrating the pets who inspire us to #LoveBig. 🐾 ❤️ Share a pic of your favorite pet to help us spread the love! pic.twitter.com/CGRn8M8QYL — Clifford Movie (@CliffordMovie) November 25, 2020

In the film, it appears that the live-action Clifford will be an extremely large puppy, something that didn't sit well with some fans online who noted that in the books, Clifford was a regular dog who grew to giant size because he was loved just that much. Others couldn't get over the choice of red color, while some didn't understand why they had to go with live-action and CGI when there are already a number of animated adaptations, including the much-loved Clifford's Really Big Movie which featured the voice of the late John Ritter.

Read on to see how fans are reacting to the first look at Clifford the Big Red Dog and let us know your thoughts in the comments.