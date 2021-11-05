Clifford the Big Red Dog Movie Reveal Is Making Fans Uncomfortable
On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures revealed the first official look at the upcoming Clifford the Big Red Dog movie, giving fans the best look yet at the iconic children's story character and while the titular dog is definitely big and definitely red, fans aren't so sure about how the beloved character looks. After the first look hit the internet on Wednesday, fans took to social media with a wide variety of thoughts on the matter -- including quite a few that were more than a bit uncomfortable with how the beloved pup looks.
Set for release on November 5, 2021 -- the film was originally expected for the 2020 holiday season -- Clifford the Big Red Dog stars Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, Kenan Thompson, Paul Rodriguez, Rosie Perez, John Cleese, and David Alan Grier. The live-action adaptation brings to life the series of beloved children's books by Norman Bridwell, which have been the subject of a number of animated adaptations over the years.
It’s here: your very first look at Clifford The Big Red Dog! #CliffordMovie hits theatres next year, but today we’re celebrating the pets who inspire us to #LoveBig. 🐾 ❤️ Share a pic of your favorite pet to help us spread the love! pic.twitter.com/CGRn8M8QYL— Clifford Movie (@CliffordMovie) November 25, 2020
In the film, it appears that the live-action Clifford will be an extremely large puppy, something that didn't sit well with some fans online who noted that in the books, Clifford was a regular dog who grew to giant size because he was loved just that much. Others couldn't get over the choice of red color, while some didn't understand why they had to go with live-action and CGI when there are already a number of animated adaptations, including the much-loved Clifford's Really Big Movie which featured the voice of the late John Ritter.
Read on to see how fans are reacting to the first look at Clifford the Big Red Dog and let us know your thoughts in the comments.
This is not okay
whoever thought it was ok to do a live action clifford movie... u will be dealt with pic.twitter.com/p0eIdzNjGx— 𝔞𝔫𝔞🧃 (@uhfuckno) November 25, 2020
Nightmare fuel
Therapist: Clifford the big red dog isn't real. He can't hurt you
Clifford the big red dog in real life: pic.twitter.com/7nsYS3DANB— Joel H (@joelfoal) November 25, 2020
Not what we asked for
the clifford movie we wanted the clifford movie we got pic.twitter.com/A6vlUJCC7y— Noughty Nostalgia Memes (@NoughtNostalgia) November 25, 2020
Sonic knows
new Clifford looks terrible tbh pic.twitter.com/BQ9Iub9GOS— Hex Holliday (@HazmatZombie) November 25, 2020
He's kinda cute?
I’ll say it, I think that the live action Clifford looks cute pic.twitter.com/TFKr7CiRJI— Hunter Vasey (@hunter_vasey) November 25, 2020
Cheetos and Kool Aid
Exactly 😭. Especially Clifford of all the childhood cartoons they’re going to fuck it up I know it 😭. The dog looks like it was painted with Cheetos coloring and kool aid— BLM🖤 theeintrovert (@reisdentshawol) November 26, 2020
Not this
Clifford is one of those I like to keep as a childhood cartoon memory... not this pic.twitter.com/GirQ2qgvUq— Talitha Piper Moore (@talithapmoore) November 26, 2020
Laundry issues
Clifford looks like he got thrown in the wash with some red socks https://t.co/4mcBiA4frH— bad takes online (@omgitsdougagain) November 26, 2020
Not the right red
As an Emily Elizabeth, I feel it’s important to make a statement that this Clifford is simply not the right color red https://t.co/Hzgsgmd3Vd— Emily Elizabeth (@emilymatura) November 26, 2020