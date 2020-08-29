Paramount Delays Clifford the Big Red Dog Movie a Year Due to COVID-19

✖

Paramount has delayed Clifford the Big Red Dog’s movie a year due to COVID-19. The news comes on the heels of the studio moving a bunch of movie dates around this evening. Along with Clifford’s move from November 13th of this year to November of 2021, a couple more hotly anticipated titles also made a swap. G.I. Joe fans will be seeing Snake Eyes in October of 2021 instead of this fall. Horror fans will also be waiting an extra year for the next Paranormal Activity film in March of 2022. Paramount’s big kid's franchise event film has been removed from the release schedule entirely. (Whether that’s Power Rangers or something else entirely remains to be seen.) So, there’s a lot to unpack, but if you were wanting to see Clifford around Thanksgiving, the Big Red Dog will be there next year.

There's currently a series on Amazon Prime and PBS Kids from Scholastic Entertainment to tide the kids over until 2021.

"There is something enduring in Clifford's gentle, loyal spirit that touches fans even after they become adults," series executive producer Iole Lucchese, told New York Times in a statement. "We see it in tributes on social media and in fan art, and of course, in every parent who grew up with Clifford and now shares their love of him with their preschoolers."

When first looks at the titular character hit the web last summer, fans were a bit scared of the lovable pup. (Think Sonic the Hedgehog’s first live-action design.) But, there have been some tweaks since then, and the crew is promising a charming family adventure next year. Jay Schtick and David Ronn are penning the screenplay along with Annie Mumolo and Stan Chervin. Check out Paramount’s description of the project below.

“Directed by Walt Becker, Clifford the Big Red will draw inspiration from the Norman Bridwell books of the same name which follow a giant dog and his owner Emily Elizabeth. The movie will see Emily (Big Little Lies' Darby Camp) struggling to fit in both at home and at school. That all chances when she finds a small red puppy who she believes is destined to become her best friend. What she doesn't see coming, however, is Clifford's massive growth spurt, taking the little red pup and turning him into an enormous canine. The sudden change attracts the attention of a genetics company, forcing Emily and her Uncle Casey (Good Omens' Jack Whitehall) to go on the run with Clifford through New York City.”

Were you looking forward to seeing Clifford with your family this fall? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.