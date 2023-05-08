Clone High Revival Launches New Trailer, Poster

Get ready, folks! Clone High has been out of the picture for two decades, but that will change soon enough. HBO Max announced it would revive Clone High with a comeback featuring creators Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Bill Lawrence. Now, the show's return is closer than ever, and Clone High just dropped its first full trailer on fans along with a poster to hype up the fandom.

As you can see above, the trailer for Clone High's revival is live, and it will bring fans back with the best kind of nostalgia. Everyone from Joan of Arc to Abe Lincoln and Cleopatra are back in all their glory. Honestly, it feels like no time has passed since Clone High left as its leads feel as relevant as ever. So of course, we can expect a lot from the show's colorful characters.

(Photo: HBO Max)

If you are not familiar with Clone High, you should know the animated comedy debuted on MTV in 2002 and ran for a year. The show earned praise upon its release years ago but failed to spark a large following. Of course, that has since changed as Clone High has gained a cult following. Clone High is now revered in circles for its clever humor and surprisingly thoughtful character arcs. So if you need to brush up on Clone High season one, the show is streaming on HBO Max right now.

As for its revival, Clone High will pick up with our heroes where season one left off. You can read up on all the details thanks to the new show's synopsis here: "A modern refresh of the hit series of the same name, CLONE HIGH follows a high school for clones of the greatest minds in history. Twenty years after the original experiment was put on ice, Joan, JFK, Abe, and Cleo have been thawed out to resume school with their new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships."

The return of Clone High has been a long-anticipated one, so you can see why fans are loving this first full look at its revival. The new series is slated to debut on May 23rd through HBO Max, and two episodes will premiere every Thursday starting June 1st. The revival will drop the finale of Clone High season two on June 22nd. So if you want to show Clone High some love, you can tune into its comeback in a few weeks!

