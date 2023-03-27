Clone High Revival Reveals New Cleopatra Voice Actor

Clone High is currently in the works on a revival series coming to HBO Max later this Spring, and it's been revealed that Cleo will have a new voice actor in the new Clone High series! Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Bill Lawrence's Clone High animated series had a very brief run back in the 2000s, but it has managed to make a major impact with fans thanks to its take on historical figures such as Abraham Lincoln, Mahatma Gandhi, John F. Kennedy and more. But it's always been more of a cult hit, so a Clone High revival series was a surprise.

It has been quite a while since the original Clone High series aired with MTV, so it also makes a lot of sense that the new HBO Max revival series will feature some changes to reflect that time. Cast members from the original series are returning for the Clone High revival, but there will be some changes to the characters seen in the original. The biggest notable change right now is that Cleo will indeed be returning, but with Three Busy Debras' Mitra Jouhari now providing the voice.

(Photo: MTV)

Clone High's New Voice Cast

The Clone High reboot series is more of a Clone High Season 2, as fans will be dropped right back into the series as if it never left. The update for the HBO Max revival confirmed that returning cast members include the likes of Will Forte, Nicole Sullivan, executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Donald Faison and Judah Miller will be returning. Christa Miller will be returning for the new Clone High series as well, but she will be voicing a new character known as "Candide Sampson" rather than provide the voice for Cleo like in the first series.

New additions to the cast alongside Mitra Jouhari are for newly introduced historical figure characters with the likes of Ayo Edebiri as Harriet, Vicci Martinez as Frida, Kelvin Yu as Confucius, Neil Casey as Topher Bus, Jana Schmieding as Sacagawea, Sam Richardson as Wesley, Mo Gaffney as Ms. Grumbles, Al Madrigal as Frederico, Danny Pudi as Dr. Neelankavil, Emily Maya Mills as Ethel Merman, Michael Bolton as Michael Bolton, Mandy Moore as Mandy Moore, Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering, Steve Kerr as Steve Kerr, and Jeffrey Muller, Kyle Lau, Dannah Phirman, and Danielle Schneider.

There is a big notable absence with Clone High's Gandhi seemingly not a part of things, but we'll see if that's the case soon enough when the Clone High revival series hits HBO Max some time this Spring! How do you feel about this change behind the scenes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!