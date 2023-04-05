Clone High Revival Gets First Trailer From HBO Max

Way way back in the 1980s, secret government employees dug up famous guys and ladies and made amusing genetic copies. Now their clones are sexy teens now, they're going to make it if they try, loving, learning, sharing, judging, time to laugh, and shive and cry, it's time to watch Clone High. First debuting in 2002 on MTV, the original series creators, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence, are returning to unthaw the cast from their icy slumber with the new series arriving this spring on HBO Max.

The upcoming revival has already been confirmed for two seasons, bringing back some of the hilarious clones in Clone High Season 2 that were modeled from some of history's greatest figures. While the reboot will see the original voice actors for Abe, Joan, JFK, Mr. B, and Scudworth returning to their roles, Cleopatra will now be voiced by Mitra Jouhari. The new cast that will be joining the roster includes Ayo Edebiri as Harriet; Vicci Martinez as Frida; Kelvin Yu as Confucius; Neil Casey as Topher Bus; Jana Schmieding as Sacagawea; Sam Richardson as Wesley; Mo Gaffney as Ms. Grumbles; Al Madrigal as Frederico; Danny Pudi as Dr. Neelankavil; Emily Maya Mills as Ethel Merman; Michael Bolton as Michael Bolton, Mandy Moore as Mandy Moore, Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering; and Steve Kerr as Steve Kerr.

Clone High Returns

HBO Max shared the new trailer that brings back old favorites and new characters to join the school made up of clones. While the series was originally canceled following its first season on HBO Max, it's clear that the animated show has developed quite a following since. It will be interesting to see how the modern adventures differ from the series that debuted in the early 2000s.

The clones return (again!) in #CloneHigh, premiering this Spring on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/8c5WvbjBAx — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 5, 2023

While the original series' cancellation might have been attributed to less-than-stellar ratings for the first season of Clone High, there was also controversy that emerged with the series' rendition of Gandhi. A number of citizens in India were less than thrilled with the portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi, with several even going so far as to go on a hunger strike to have him removed. This is, most likely, the reason why we don't see the character in the new trailer for the reboot.

