Clone High Is Now Streaming on HBO Max Ahead of Revival

Clone High Season 2 is currently in the works with the animated series' revival making its debut with the now renamed Max streaming service later this Spring, and now fans have a new way to catch up with the classic Clone High series before the new episodes hits as Clone High is now streaming on HBO Max! The Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Bill Lawrence created animated series first made its debut with MTV over 20 years ago, and ended up becoming a long lasting cult hit with fans as the years have continued. Now many kore new eyes can see why.

Clone High is gearing up to return for Season 2 of its run over 20 years after the initial series came to an end, and despite how well fans have kept the series alive, it's actually been tough to check out the original series. But now that's much easier as Clone High is now streaming its 13 episode first season with HBO Max so fans can get an idea of what the original animated series was like ahead of the new episodes premiering later this Spring.

The original season 1 of CLONE HIGH is now up on HBO Max. If you never saw it, now’s your chance to catch up before the new season 20 years later.

Clone High's Revival: What to Know

There are some changes to the classic Clone High for its HBO Max streaming release as it does not include much of the original soundtrack used in the broadcast releases (likely due to licensing concerns), and seemingly does include the alternate version of the opening theme sequence used towards the final episodes. But for fans wanting an easy way to seek out the original ahead of the revival, it's definitely a solid option for those seeking it out.

As for the new Clone High reboot series, Clone High Season 2 is currently scheduled for a release with Max later this Spring but has yet to nail down a concrete release date as of this writing. Returning and new additions to Clone High's cast for Season 2 include Will Forte, Nicole Sullivan, executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Donald Faison, Judah Miller, Ayo Edebiri, Vicci Martinez, Kelvin Yu, Neil Casey, Jana Schmieding, Sam Richardson, Mo Gaffney, Al Madrigal, Danny Pudi, Emily Maya Mills, Michael Bolton, Mandy Moore, Ian Ziering, Steve Kerr, Jeffrey Muller, Kyle Lau, Dannah Phirman, and Danielle Schneider.

