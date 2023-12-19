Code Geass' New Anime Altered Its Title Over the Russia-Ukraine War

Code Geass has been around for well over a decade, and its legacy looms large. Over the years, the sci-fi drama has recruited an army of fans, and many have been begging for new content. Next year, those fans will get to breathe easier as Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture will go live. The movie promises to kickstart the franchise once again, and in a new interview, the anime's team revealed the title we've learned was not the original planned.

The information comes from Japan as Comic Natalie put out in-depth coverage of how Code Geass' comeback came around. It was there the publication summarized the anime's pitch from back in the day. According to Comic Natalie, the anime team originally planned to use the title Z of the Recapture, but the "current global situation" prompted a name change. As such, Roze of the Recapture was gifted to Code Geass.

You might be wondering what global situation made the team pause, and sadly, it has to do with war. The letter Z may be unbiased on its own, but when viewed under a military lens, it has ties to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. For more than 800 days, the Russia-Ukraine war has been uprooting lives, and the letter Z quickly became associated with the Russian forces. This is because military vehicles belonging to the Russian Armed Forces were often pained with Z symbols.

As the war has gone on, the symbol Z has become heavily propagandized in Russia. In fact, the symbol has become so widely adopted by pro-Russia allies that several European governments have banned it entirely. While the letter Z may not seen offensive in most lights, it has a definite history when viewed under a military lens. Given Code Geass' political tension, you can see why the anime team chose to rename this upcoming project. So for those curious about the title swap, now you know.

For those eager to check out Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture, the anime will debut next year. This Code Geass premiere will kickstart a four-part movie series that intends to introduce the IP to a new generation. So for those who aren't caught up with Code Geass at all, you can read its original anime entries streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

What do you think about Code Geass' new era? Will you be checking out the anime's next series?