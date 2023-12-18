Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture Trailer, Poster Released

Are you ready for more Code Geass? If so, then you are in luck. The hit series has been quiet for a hot minute, but that will all change next May. After all, Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture is on the horizon, and the film just dropped its first trailer on fans along with a special poster.

The update comes from Sunrise directly as Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture promises to carry on the franchise's torch. The upcoming film has confirmed it will launch in theaters starting in May 2024. It will feature four acts in full, and when it comes to visuals, the anime's trailer is nothing short of spectacular.

(Photo: Sunrise)

As you can see above, the trailer for Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture brings two new faces to the screen. We meet the anime's titular character Roze, and they are joined by another named Ash. As for what the pair are doing, the new Code Geass film will follow the characters on an all-new adventure. At this time, we're not sure how its story will tie to Code Geass' most recent releases, but fans expected the incoming films will tie in somehow.

For those unfamiliar with the history of Code Geass' new anime, you should know it is a long time coming. Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture was officially announced in December 2020. The film is expected to kickstart a new 10-year plan for Code Geass at Sunrise, and it brought in some big talent to oversee the film. Noboru Kimura is penning the movie scripts while Yoshimitsu Ohashi directs the first film at least. As usual, CLAMP will oversee the character designs for Code Geass courtesy of Takashiro Kimura and Hidekazu Shimamura.

If you are not caught up on all things Code Geass, you should know the anime is easier to watch now than ever. You can find the anime's current seasons on Crunchyroll. So for more info on Code Geass, you can read its official synopsis below:

"The year is 2017 of the Imperial calendar and parts of the world are under the control of the Holy Britannian Empire. Lelouch Lamperouge, an exiled Britannian prince, encounters a strange girl known as C.C., who gifts him with a great and terrible power. The Geass. With this powerful ability, Lelouch can get anyone to do as he wills. But the power of Geass: is it a blessing...or a curse?"

