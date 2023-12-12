Crunchyroll's Code Geass - Collector's Edition Is a Pricy Yet Opulent Present For Diehard Fans

There is a reason Code Geass is called a classic. The original series debuted in October 2006 to loud interest, and Sunrise made sure the anime lived up to fans' expectations. Featuring character designs by Clamp (Cardcaptor Sakura), Code Geass ushered in a new generation of fans just as technology began making the world smaller. Now, many of the fans who grew up on Code Geass are adults, and Crunchyroll has created the ultimate – and we meant ultimate – home video set for the anime.

Not long ago, the Crunchyroll Store brought the latest collector's edition of Code Geass to life. This weighty bundle took three years to create as anime experts crafted a luxurious gift. Housed in an ornate box, all of Code Geass is housed in this set, and it comes with some one-of-a-kind goodies.

Of course, Gode Geass – Collector's Edition comes complete with the anime on Blu-ray. You will be able to watch all 50 episodes of Code Geass with this set as well as its five OVAs and four films. Featuring both subs and dubs of Code Geass, animation fans will be happy to know its main features come in Dolby TrueHD 5.1. It would put things lightly to say Code Geass looks gorgeous thanks to this enhanced aspect ratio. So if you want to level up your favorite anime, this Code Geass set found a way to make the show better somehow.

As for the bundle's features, the list is extensive. From the picture drama of Code Geass to its various commentaries, there are tons of anime goodies housed here for diehard fans. Crunchyroll also created some physical goods that go alongside this set including a replica chess set. The replica, which includes a magnetic chess board, looks like it came straight from the anime. The board is incredibly polished, but I do have a gripe about the chess pieces. Though the pieces feel weighty, they are plastic, and several of my chess pieces came complete with jagged injection mold seams. Given the price of this Code Geass set, I was definitely expecting a more luxe material for the chess pieces than plastic.

However, the rest of the Code Geass set is impeccable. It comes with a replica Lancelot Key USB and a necklace featuring the Geass crest. These additions are subtle, but they definitely add to the overall bundle. There is no denying the chess board shines in this collector's set, but all of its pieces suit Code Geass' tastes. Now, the question is whether these goods merit the anime bundle's price.

After all, Code Geass – Collector's Edition costs a solid $549.98 USD. Free shipping comes with the set given its price, and select Crunchyroll subscribers can save up to 15% given their membership tier. Still, the set is nearly 3x more than the 2016 collector's edition of Code Geass made by Funimation. For those wondering if the price bump is worth it, well – it is. Code Geass – Collector's Edition took years to create, and it was crafted with a luxury experience in mind. From its proplica extras to its enhanced aspect ratio, the Crunchyroll Store has made a premium product fit for the royal of Britannia. So if you count Code Geass as your favorite anime, this collectible should have a place on your holiday wishlist.

