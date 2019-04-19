‘Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection’ Reveals English Trailer, Cast

Code Geass celebrated the series 10th Anniversary with two major projects, a film trilogy recapping the events of the original series and a huge new sequel film bringing the series to its official end. Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection is the official sequel film taking place two years after the “Zero Requiem” event at the end of the original series. Now Funimation has shared the English dub trailer for the film, and has confirmed the returning cast.

Funimation will be screening the film in North America in select theaters on May 5 in the original Japanese with English subtitles, and May 7 with an English dub. The English dub of the cast featuring many returning actors along with some newly confirmed additions. The full cast list is below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Johnny Yong Bosch as Lelouch vi Britannia

Kate Higgins as C.C.

Yuri Lowenthal as Suzaku Kururugi

Karen Strassman as Kallen Kozuki

Rebecca Forstadt as Nunnally vi Britannia

Christopher R. Sabat as Bitool

Elizabeth Maxwell as Shamna

GabeKunda as Qujappat

Jared Gilmore as Shalio

Kim Mai Guest as Sayoko Shinozaki

Liam O’Brien as Lloyd Asplund

Patrick Seitz as Forgner

Rich Sommer as Shesthaal

Goro Taniguchi returns from the original anime series to direct the film, and many of the series’ original staff have been brought back as well. Ichiro Okuchi will be handling the script for the film, and Takahiro Kimura will be handling the character design. Kenji Teraoka will be serving as mechanical designer, and Seiji Morita will handle editing duties. The recap trilogy is currently now available on Blu-ray if you need a way to catch up, too.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion was first created by Sunrise, with character designs provided by manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!