Code Geass Aims at Comeback With New Novel

It's time to call out another comeback. After all, it seems a rather well-known anime is ready to drop a special gift on fans later this year. A new report has confirmed Code Geass is working on a new story, and the project will be overseen by the author of Tokyo Ravens.

Yes, that is right. Code Geass is teaming up with Kohei Azano on a new novel. The book confirmed its title ahead of its March drop, and it is rather long. You know, because Code Geass Arthur on the Misty Streets case file: beginning doesn't roll off the tongue that easily.

According to the project reveal, Azano's novel is based on a story included in Code Geass: Genesis Re;CODE. For those who haven't played the mobile game, one of its arcs is set in London in the summer of 1887. It is there we meet Arthur Holmes and Conan Watson as the pair meet. The pair go on to find themselves ensnared in several wild mysteries around the city, and Holmes recruits Watson to help him crack the cases.

Obviously, this story is a far cry from what Code Geass deals with regularly, but the departure will be fun for fans. After all, the original series can be deflating given all its drama. Azano promises to bring Tokyo Raven's flair to Code Geass when his book hits Japan this spring. And for those who aren't familiar with Code Geass at all, you can read up on the IP through its synopsis below:

"The year is 2017 of the Imperial calendar and parts of the world are uner the control of the Holy Britannian Empire. Lelouch Lamperouge, an exiled Britannian prince, encounters a strange girl known as C.C., who gifts him with great and terrible power. The Geass. With this powerful ability, Lelouch can get anyone to do as he wills. But the power of Geass: is it a blessing or a curse?"

