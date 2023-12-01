Code Geass Sequel Will Release New Information Soon

In the anime fan community, many followers of the medium rank Code Geass as one of their favorite anime franchises of all time. Following the story of Lelouch Lamperouge, the original series presented a story that wasn't as clear cut as many other anime out there. Presenting a universe that was far more shades of grey than black and white, not only has a sequel series been confirmed, but new information about "Z of Recapture" will be landing shortly.

The official website for Code Geass revealed that on December 18th in Japan, the franchise will be revealing new information about the sequel that has been rumored for years. Titled Code Geass: Z of The Recapture, the event later this month will reveal the main cast, a special video, and more information about the creation of the series. With the original voice of Lelouch planned to attend, Jun Fukuyama, along with director Yoshimitsu Ohashi and producers Yasumasa Tsuchiya and Hirojiro Taniguchi, the sequel series might be bringing the old gang back together for this new chapter in the Code Geass universe.

A Code Geass For A New Generation?

New Code Geass anime titled "Code Geass: Z of The Recapture", new information will be revealed on December 18! Stay Tuned!



Earlier this year, co-creator Goro Taniguchi discussed the original plans for the series and how they changed when Code Geass was eventually animated, "It began like this. There's this military school in some military dictatorship, where two young boys become friends. But one of them is raped multiple times by a teacher, and they plan to kill him. But of course, if they did that they'd be executed, so they start thinking about what they can do. They could either try to get some ability, or rise up the ranks so high that they could just kill him without consequences or send him to some battlefield where he'd be sure to die. That's more-or-less what it was like."

If you haven't had the chance to check out Code Geass in the past, it is currently available to stream on both Crunchyroll and Hulu. Here's how the streaming services describe the anime series focusing on Lelouch, "The year is 2017 of the Imperial calendar and parts of the world are under the control of the Holy Britannian Empire. Lelouch Lamperouge, an exiled Britannian prince, encounters a strange girl known as C.C., who gifts him with a great and terrible power. The Geass. With this powerful ability, Lelouch can get anyone to do as he wills. But the power of Geass: is it a blessing...or a curse?"