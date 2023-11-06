Code Geass Is Getting a $550 Collector's Blu-ray Edition

Code Geass is one of those anime series you can never forget. Crafted by Sunrise and Clamp, Code Geass still reigns as one of anime's most complex titles. Since its launch in 2006, Code Geass has crafted its own legacy, and new fans still stumble upon its episodes to this day. And now, fans of Code Geass better watch their wallet as a Blu-ray collector's set is on the way with an eye-popping price tag.

The update comes courtesy of Crunchyroll as the company is getting ready to drop the expensive collector's edition. It turns out the Code Geass bundle is slated to debut on December 5th as pre-orders are now available. And while its $550 USD price tag may shock you, a ton of goodies come in this collector's purchase.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at our exclusive Code Geass Collector’s Edition unboxing, where we decode everything about the prestige set, including its bonus collectibles and the stunning display box! ♟️✨



Pre-order yours now! 👉 https://t.co/xpE85NkUvc pic.twitter.com/7ounSavkDC — Crunchyroll Store (@ShopCrunchyroll) November 2, 2023

"We mean it when we say it's all been coming to this. Three years were spent selecting over 30 pieces of official art, crafting an original designer-inspired pattern, and reviewing the anime tirelessly until we were satisfied with the accuracy of the Lancelot key and chess set. And to ensure this collection shares the lasting legacy of Code Geass, we housed it all inside a display box that serves as an elegant storage case for years to come," Crunchyroll describes the new Code Geass piece.

Packed with 50 episodes and four movies, this Code Geass Blu-ray set is a monster. Fans who nab one of these editions will get everything from audio commentary to voice actor interviews and original art work. Pre-orders for this Code Geass Collector's Edition are available while supplies last. So if you have been waiting to nab the anime's definitive home release, well – here it is!

If you are not familiar with Code Geass, no sweat! You can always stream a bit of the anime to see if it is up your alley. The hit anime is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. So for more info on Code Geass, you can read its official synopsis below:

"The year is 2017 of the Imperial calendar and parts of the world are under the control of the Holy Britannian Empire. Lelouch Lamperouge, an exiled Britannian prince, encounters a strange girl known as C.C., who gifts him with a great and terrible power. The Geass. With this powerful ability, Lelouch can get anyone to do as he wills. But the power of Geass: is it a blessing...or a curse?"

What do you make of this premium Code Geass Blu-ray? Will you be saving up for this impressive collectible? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!