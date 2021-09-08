It seems like one of Cartoon Network’s best shows from the 2000s is making a comeback. It has been years since fans have heard Code Lyoko mentioned, but that will change soon enough. After all, the anime-inspired cartoon has hit up Netflix, and the show is one that new fans will need to see to believe.

If you are not familiar with Code Lyoko, there is no time like the present to become acquainted. The show was created by Thomas Romain and Tania Palumbo back in September 2003. The show, which hailed from France’s MoonScoop Group, tells the story of several friends who fight to defend Earth from a vile supercomputer. Code Lyoko ended its original run back in 2007 before a sequel following in 2012 to 2013.

As for the show itself, Code Lyoko is split between two worlds. Jeremy Belpois has his world turned upside-down when he discovers an abandoned computer near his boarding school. The genius learns an AI girl named Aelita is stuck in the computer’s world known as Lyoko. With the help of his friends, Jeremy fights in the real and digital worlds to free Aelita. But when the AI controlling the computer discovers their new guests, technology begins fighting back.

There are four full seasons of Code Lyoko‘s original series, and a two-episode prequel was released via OVA. Now, Netflix has brought the show to its catalog, and fans are eager to revisit the cult hit. So if you need more information on Code Lyoko, you can find its official synopsis below: “After discovering a parallel universe hidden inside a supercomputer, four students must stop a renegade virus from destroying the secret world.”

If you aren't down to watch Code Lyoko, there are other throwback series available on Netflix.

Do you care to check out Code Lyoko for old time's sake? Or is your Netflix queue full enough as is?