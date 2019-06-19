John Cho Preps For Cowboy Bebop With Perfect New Haircut

John Cho has kept a low profile as of late, but fans can understand why the actor is keeping his head to the ground. It was not long ago reports surfaced confirming Cho has been cast to lead Netflix‘s live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. There’s no doubt the star is enjoying some peace while he can, but Cho did check on fans recently with a selfie that is raising eyebrows.

After all, he is rocking some serious Spike Spiegel hair, and fans are ecstatic to see how well he pulls off the look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the selfie went live on social media and was coopted quickly by fans.

Guys, John Cho has the Spike Spiegel hair now and I fucking told you he would be perfect for this role! Dreams do come true. pic.twitter.com/J3Jf7F6Sm9 — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) June 17, 2019

“Guys, John Cho has the Spike Spiegel hair now and I fucking told you he would be perfect for this role! Dreams do come true,” critic Kayleigh Donaldson wrote, and well — she is not wrong.

Cho’s hair is grown out long in this selfie, but it is perfectly styled in the front. The curly, voluminous hairdo looks more luscious than the one Spike ever wore. The space bounty hunter didn’t have much time to style his hair as he ran around catching criminals, but Cho can afford a bit of upkeep this days.

Of course, this selfie has fans wondering how Cho is fairing with Cowboy Bebop so far. Very little world has gone live about the adaptation since its principal cast was announced in the spring. Netflix still has yet to confirm who will be playing Ed and Ein, but Cho has solidly locked on to all things Spike. And if this hair says anything, it is that the actor is going to nail the fan-favorite role.

So, are you excited to see Cho tackle this classic anime? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Cowboy Bebop was first produced by Sunrise in 1998. Directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, with scripts written by Keiko Nobumoto, characters designed by Toshihiro Kawamoto, and songs composed by Yoko Kanno, the series explores many existentialist philosophies as it follows the adventures of Spike Spiegel and a group of bounty hunter misfits aboard the titular spaceship the Bebop in the year 2071.