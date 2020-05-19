Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Producer Updates Fans on Schedule

✖

Last year, Netflix began work on its live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, and fans remain hopeful about the series. With John Cho attached as lead, the diverse cast backing the show is plenty talented, and the cast is enjoying a break from production following an on-set injury. And as Netflix waits to get the show back into production, one executive overseeing the show has opened up about the Cowboy Bebop episodes which they've finished.

Marty Adelstein is the one who dropped the update on fans during a recent chat with SyFy Wire. As one of the heads at Tomorrow Studios, the producer is helping Netflix oversee this live-action project, and he's been working on Cowboy Bebop since day one.

"So, we have finished three episodes [of Cowboy Bebop]. I think we’re into [shooting] six; then John Cho tore his ACL, unfortunately. But I have to tell you I really like the show. It’s really fun," Adelstein confessed.

Continuing, the executive producer admitted the team behind Cowboy Bebop has gone to extreme lengths to address any concerns of whitewashing or inauthenticity.

"We have gone out of our way, because of all these anime movies that have come out and been accused of being whitewashed, we have really gone out of our way. We have the original composer, Yoko Kanno, doing music. The characters are all sort of multiethnic, and it’s a great cast. And the two episodes I have seen are so much fun. It’s really fun."

With two episodes in the bank, it sounds like Cowboy Bebop has quite a lot of work left to do but filming is further along than you might have guessed. Cho's injury put a certain dent in the production schedule but the star's recovery will ensure fans get the best performance possible from him. So when the project heads back to filming, fans can expect fun things from the Cowboy Bebop as it nears its release.

