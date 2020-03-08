Cowboy Bebop Fan Nails Spike with This Slick Femme Cosplay

When it comes to anime cosplays, fans have the freedom to do whatever they want, and some choose to perfect recreate their favorite series to a fault. From Naruto to Ouran High School Host Club and beyond, fans will do the distance for their top series, and that includes Cowboy Bebop. After all, one fan on social media decided to give the anime a makeover, but they fit their unique spin in one truly memorial TikTok.

Over on Twitter, Cowboy Bebop fans began geeking out over the cosplay after the user taylorloren1 posted a video of themselves on TikTok. The viral clip has been viewed well over two million times, and it follows thee girl are she cosplays Spike Spiegel with awe-inspiring confidence.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the video shows the fan as they show their back to the camera. They have a familiar jacket on with a popped collar and rolled-up sleeves. With a gun in hand, thee fan turns around and walks forward on some sort of device.

The perfect cosplay for the perfect anime pic.twitter.com/HDuLJ1BWDK — ֍֍Decimo❷悪魔 (@decimoXIV) March 1, 2020

While the outfit is spot on, the thing fans are freaking out over the most is the fan herself. Not only does this look redefine Black Girl Magic, but her attitude could not be better. She is seriously embodying the spirit of Spike with her cigarette flick and eye roll. Even Jet Black would have to commend the cosplayer on this video as it proves how much a cosplay can get put you into a character’s mindset.

Of course, this look has gained the approval of fans, and it gives them confidence Cowboy Bebop can be done in live action. Netflix is working on such an adaptation with John Cho playing Spike. Currently, production is halted due to Cho’s on-set injury, but it will not be long before he is suited up similarly to this fan. And if he can tap into this viral video – well, fans are going to feel a lot better about this adaptation’s debut.

Are you loving this take on Spike? Do you hope Netflix’s live-action take on Cowboy Bebop lives up? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!