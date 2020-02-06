5 Anime That Deserve The Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Treatment

Slide 1 of 5 Cowboy Bebop (Photo: Sunrise) If we had to have only one of the options chosen from this list, it would 100% be Cowboy Bebop. The star spanning bounty hunters would make for some fantastic video game protagonists, allowing players to bounce around the universe, earning experience and much needed funds while accomplishing bounties. Of course, the over arching story of Spike coming to terms with his past and eventually losing his life in his battle with Vicious would be re-told in the game, and we'd love to see it be given a modern makeover in the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot vein.

Slide 2 of 5 Rurouni Kenshin (Photo: Studio Gallop) Games taking players and placing them into the world of ninjas and samurai isn't exactly new, heck even when it comes to anime this isn't new as Naruto has done something like this in the past with the Broken Bond game back for the Xbox 360. Rurouni Kenshin would be its own beast though, putting players into the shoes of the Battosai, traversing the beautiful feudal landscape and re-introduced the familiar heroes and villains of the anime to the world at large. With the live action films assisting in bringing the series back into the public eye, we'd absolutely love to see this series make a resurgence with a video game of its own.

Slide 3 of 5 Yu Yu Hakusho (Photo: Studio Pierrot) The story of Spirit Detectives is one that is right for adapting into a video game, with Yusuke and his pals being some of the best Shonen characters to dive into the realm of the supernatural. With a vast tapestry of stories and killer brawls under its belt, creating an open world RPG for the characters of Yu Yu Hakusho is what the series deserves and we'd love to see it be made into a reality.

Slide 4 of 5 Sailor Moon (Photo: Toei Animation) Sailor Moon is considered by many to be the "sister" series to the Dragon Ball franchise, with Serena and the Sailor Scouts having a long history in the medium of anime. There should be a game that re-treads the numerous stories of the anime, as well as adding some new story beats and characters looking to have a resurgence in a new medium with modern video consoles.