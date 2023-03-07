Creed III Director Michael B. Jordan Details Naruto Shippuden's Big Influence

Creed 3 is now in theaters, with Michael B. Jordan not just returning to the role of Adonis Creed, but taking on the role of director for the third film of the series. With the anime-loving actor wearing his love of the medium on his sleeve, he has detailed the influence that the animation has had on his life and his latest movie. Now, Jordan dug in when it came to how the Sasuke Naruto conflict from Naruto: Shippuden helped form Creed and Damian's relationship.

The final big fight of Naruto: Shippuden, which acted as a sequel to the original Naruto series, pits Naruto Uzumaki against his best friend Sasuke Uchiha. Even though the two nearly kill one another, the fight ends with them both coming to the realization that they must unite to help in securing the future for both Konoha and the Ninja World. When Shippuden ended, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began, introducing a brand new generation of ninjas to Konoha that are mostly the sons and daughters of the Shonen heroes that came before. Despite the new inclusions, the Sasuke Naruto fight remains legendary in the franchise.

Creed x Naruto

In a new video that sees Michael B. Jordan talking anime in relation to Creed 3, the man who plays Adonis Creed breaks down his thoughts when it comes to how the biggest fight of Naruto: Shippuden was able to influence both what happens in the ring and outside of it:

"It's part of that rivalry that's there. It's a few other (anime) that are mixed into that but that's a little bit 'it'. In anime, the heroes never give up no matter how crazy or absurd it is. If he, Naruto, made a promise, if he calls you his friend, he's not going to stay away from that, he's gonna get you back."

Jordan also took the opportunity to discuss live-action anime adaptations and his thoughts when it came to why some of these Hollywood offerings haven't managed to hit the same heights as a Sasuke Naruto fight and/or some of the other major battles that have helped anime to grow over the years.

Which anime reference did you enjoy the most in Creed 3? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen legends.