Creed III Snuck an Anime Easter Egg Into Michael B. Jordan's Ring Gear

Right now, Creed III is at the top of the box office, and star Michael B. Jordan is riding high on the success. After all, the sequel marks the actor's directorial debut, and co-star Jonathan Majors helped bring out the best fight sequence in Creed to date. Of course, we've also learned recently just how influential anime was on this blockbuster, and a new update confirms Adonis' ring gear is based on a legendary anime.

The information comes straight from Raphael Phillips, a concept artist and designer who worked on Creed III. Taking to social media, the illustrator shared behind-the-scenes art from Creed III that tied Adonis' gear to the protagonist of Akira. And once you see the connection, you will wonder how you missed the nod to begin with.

So, @thebigbadwolf44 hits me one Sunday afternoon in 2021 and was like: ‘Raph! Michael loves anime so much, what if we pitch him some Akira inspired shorts?’ We took inspo from the design lines of Kaneda’s classic fit, and he loved it 💊 #CreedIII pic.twitter.com/Hl7HlBHxsT — It’s Still Raph 💰 (@Jehutysan) March 3, 2023

After all, Akira's Shotaro Kaneda has a distinct style, and he favors the color red. Over the years, his red leather jacket has become a symbol for Akira overall, but Phillips wanted to allude to the protagonist in a different way. As such, the artist pulled inspiration from Shotaro's pants as the pants are bright red and feature his name. These points were incorporated into Adonis' outfit, and Phillips said they worked closely with costume designer Lizz Wolf to bring the whole look to life.

"So, [Wolf] hits me one Sunday afternoon in 2021 and was like: 'Raph! Michael loves anime so much, what if we pitch him some Akira-inspired shorts?' We took inspo from the design lines of Kaneda's classic fit, and he loved it," the artist admitted.

This nod to Akira is just one of several anime references in Creed III. There are some blatant nods as you can find posters for Lupin the 3rd in the background of one scene, but the film's other homages are quieter. For instance, the final fight of Creed III is a love letter to shonen series like Dragon Ball Z and Naruto Shippuden. And now, we know Creed III also calls back to iconic IPs like Akira.

