Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Isn't Gunning For a Season 2

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premiered around the world on Netflix earlier this month, and the creators behind it revealed they aren't really gunning for a potential Season 2 as they crafted the series as a self-contained experience. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off really took off with fans on Netflix as it ended up being a much different kind of story than fans had ever expected to see. The end of the season seemed to put a bow on the story that Scott Pilgrim's new anime was building towards, and even felt like a bow on the comics and movie versions of the franchise as well.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off might have had a post-credits scene that teased there could be more on the horizon, and fans might be hoping to see more of the anime themselves, but series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley and series writer BenDavid Grabinski explained to Rolling Stone that they really put it all into this slate of episodes with the idea of making it a self-contained story that could stand on its own with Netflix without a need for a second season at the moment.

Will There Be More Scott Pilgrim Takes Off?

"It's self-contained for now. We loved what we did. We put it all in there," O'Malley stated when asked whether or not there were plans for more or if it was self-contained. "We don't have any ideas lying on the floor. We pretty much put them all in. I never say never, but right now, it seems like it would take about 50 different miracles simultaneously for another season to happen. So we'll see." Grabinkski further confirmed this by stating that the two of them currently are not working on it or even have official plans.

"We're not working on it. We have no official ideas," Grabinski stated. "We put everything we had into this, and we think it has a really great ending that we're proud of. I don't make any plans in general. Maybe some day one of us will text each other an idea that's really great for a Season Two. But for now, my entire brain and heart is in this thing, and just getting it out into the world."

"People are always complaining about how shows get canceled after one season. So we hedged our bets immediately, and tried to make a self-contained one season," O'Malley continued with Grabinski then further emphasizing its end, "Everything that we set up emotionally and thematically in this season has closure. If there was no more TV after November 18, I'd be fine."

