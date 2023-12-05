Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Shares Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off debuted with Netflix earlier this Fall, and now fans have gotten a new behind the scenes look at its development with Science Saru in a special behind-the-scenes featurette! Scott Pilgrim made the leap from the page to the screen to anime in one of the wildest trajectories a franchise could hope to have. Series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley returned to the series to tell a completely new story for the new take on the comics, and it was all brought to life by the same studio behind shows like Devilman Crybaby, the upcoming Dandadan, and more.

Science SARU made its own kind of leap as it produced an anime for a Western comic book series with O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski serving as the writers bringing it all together. It was a collaborative effort in many ways unique to a series like this, and Netflix is giving fans a look at how Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was formed at Science SARU with a special behind-the-scenes video breaking down some of its biggest qualities and much more! Check it out below.

Where to Watch the Scott Pilgrim Anime

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is now streaming around the world with Netflix (and you can check out ComicBook.com's review of the series here). Running for eight episodes, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off features series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski as series writers, and the cast from the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World movie returning for the new anime take on the Scott Pilgrim franchise, Netflix teases what to expect from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off as such:

"Prepare for an all-new Scott Pilgrim adventure and explore the love story of Scott and Ramona. SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF delves deeper into characters you love. Coming to Netflix on November 17th. Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, and discovers he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. But this time, things get even more complicated. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley, SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF revisits and reimagines the beloved cult classic, taking Ramona Flowers, her evil exes, Scott, and his friends off on a mysterious new action-packed journey to find love."

