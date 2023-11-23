Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Celebrates Premiere With Special Art

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has officially premiered around the world with Netflix, and the studio behind the new anime is celebrating the occasion with some special new art! Scott Pilgrim's original graphic novel series has returned for a brand new anime take with the original creator Bryan Lee O'Malley and the team behind the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World movie have also come back for the new project. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has shown fans a much different take on the series than they ever expected, and it continues to surprise as fans hope to see the anime continue in the future.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a new original anime project from Science SARU, the studio behind series such as Space Dandy, Devilman Crybaby, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! and more. With the new Scott Pilgrim anime making its premiere with Netflix earlier this week, director Abel Gongora is celebrating the new anime with some special new art of Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers from Science SARU's official X account (formerly known as Twitter). You can check out the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off art below.

How to Watch Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is now streaming around the world with Netflix (and you can check out ComicBook.com's review of the series here). Running for eight episodes, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a much different kind of project than fans might have been expecting to see in action. With O'Malley, Wright, and the cast from the movie returning for the new anime take on the Scott Pilgrim franchise, Netflix teases what to expect from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off as such:

"Prepare for an all-new Scott Pilgrim adventure and explore the love story of Scott and Ramona. SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF delves deeper into characters you love. Coming to Netflix on November 17th. Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, and discovers he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. But this time, things get even more complicated. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley, SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF revisits and reimagines the beloved cult classic, taking Ramona Flowers, her evil exes, Scott, and his friends off on a mysterious new action-packed journey to find love."

