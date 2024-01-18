Megan Thee Stallion Is Hosting the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Megan Thee Stallion is a lot of things. From fashion icon to rap mogul, the A-list musician is enjoying all her hard-earned success, and soon she can add a new title to her resume. This year, Megan Thee Stallion will host the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, and it feels like all is right with the world.

The information comes from Crunchyroll itself as the company revealed its 2024 award nominees. It turns out the 2024 Anime Awards will be doled out by Megan Thee Stallion in Japan. The event is slated to take place on March 2nd, so anime fans will be able to tune in live through Crunchyroll's official channels.

Now if you are wondering why Megan Thee Stallion was tapped to host, well – prepare yourself for an education. The rapper is an outspoken fan of anime and otaku culture. From Black Clover to Naruto and Soul Eater, Megan Thee Stallion has shouted out her favorite shows in various interviews. The rapper has also done photoshoots in cosplay ranging from Death the Kid (Soul Eater) and Shoto Todoroki (My Hero Academia).

Obviously, the rapper has proven herself as a versed anime fan, and Crunchyroll was able to get Megan Thee Stallion for its award ceremony. As for the shows nominated, the site's full list is now live and voting has become. You can check out all of the event's categories here and submit your vote before January 27th rolls in.

